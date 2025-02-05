Londonderry on the Tred Avon resident, Ken Sadler, wins People’s Choice Award in Queen Anne’s County art show

Easton, Md. – Londonderry on the Tred Avon resident, Ken Sadler, was recently awarded the “People’s Choice for Best in Show” at the “Traffic Jam” art show hosted by ARTEast (Artists Roundtable – EasternShore) at the Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts. Sadler is pictured with his painting.
About Londonderry on the Tred Avon
Londonderry on the Tred Avon is a vibrant, independent living cooperative community for adults ages 62+ that promotes wellness of mind and body. Londonderry offers a variety of housing options from convenient apartments to spacious cottages among 29 acres, including 1500 feet of waterfront shoreline. For more information, visit www.londonderrytredavon.com.
