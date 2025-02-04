Moore, Pelto receive Golden Anchors

A pair of instructional assistants was honored with this month’s Golden Anchor award for going above and beyond for students in Kent County Public Schools.

Sara Moore from Kent County Middle School and Henry Pelto at Rock Hall Elementary School were announced as the Golden Anchor recipients at a Kent County Board of Education meeting Monday night, Jan. 13.

The Golden Anchor is presented each month to staff members or groups of employees who exemplify the mission and core values of Kent County Public Schools.

“Kent County Public Schools is an anchor organization that creates an environment of academic excellence through a collaborative, equitable and rigorous learning community,” the mission statement reads.

Nominations may be submitted by Kent County Public Schools staff members, parents and students.

Director of Human Resources Dan Hushion announced Moore as the first recipient of the Golden Anchor, reading letters that highlighted her willingness to help out whenever needed at Kent County Middle School.

“Sara makes exceptional contributions and is more than deserving of this recognition,” Hushion read. “She has an outstanding relationship with both students and their families, fostering a positive and supportive environment within our school community.”

Hushion said Moore is known for covering classes, helping teach lessons, supporting colleagues and coaching athletics programs.

“She is a cornerstone of our school, and I can think of no one more deserving of this award,” Hushion read.

Moore was unable to be at the Board meeting because she was coaching. She received her award later in the week from Hushion and Superintendent Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas.

Pelto, a technology instructional assistant, was present at the Board meeting, learning how to run the sound system.

Director of Teaching and Learning Gina Jachimowicz surprised him with the Golden Anchor.

Jachimwoicz spoke about how Pelto goes above and beyond to help educators.

“He took the time to learn all about a new literacy program,” she said. “He willingly shared all of the resources he created with others. He even took the time to go to other schools to help support the implementation of this new program.”

Jachimowicz called Pelto “a true team player.”

Keep up with Kent County Public Schools at www.kent.k12.md.us.