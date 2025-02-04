Free Poetry Reading with Award-Winning Poet Meredith Davies Hadaway at the Zach Feb 8

Art is becoming a main part of the flourishing cultural scene in Easton, a historic town in Maryland’s Eastern Shore, from the Academy Art Museum bringing in exhibits like the rare collection of Bugatti automobiles to the vintage posters at Flying Cloud Fine Art Posters. The Zach Gallery – an annex of the Prager Family Center for the Arts and a new contemporary art space from Bluepoint Hospitality – features rotating exhibitions of emerging and established American artists. Join Meredith Davies Hadaway for a Poetry Reading at the gallery on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 2PM.

An award-winning poet and teacher of ecopoetry, Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of five collections of poetry. Hadaway’s work explores the birds, bugs, trees, marshes—and especially the waters—of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, evoking memory and mystery as they shape our braided lives. Hadaway has received fellowships from the Virginia Center for Creative Arts, an Individual Artist Award from the Maryland State Arts Council and multiple Pushcart nominations. Her collection, At The Narrows, won the 2015 Delmarva Book Prize for Creative Writing. She is currently the Sophie Kerr Poet-in-Residence at Washington College, where she teaches literature and creative writing.

Hadaway will read from her five collections of poetry, [Among the Many Disappearing Things], Small Craft Warning (a collaboration with artist Marcy Dunn Ramsey), At The Narrows, The River is a Reason, and Fishing Secrets of the Dead.

Seating is limited and FREE for the event – Register at PragerArts.com. Books available for purchase. Zach Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10AM-4PM, or by appointment. The IDOLINE DUKE: Trees of Life is on exhibition through March 1, 2025.

Zach Gallery | 17 South Washington Street, Easton, MD 21601 | zachgalleryeaston.com