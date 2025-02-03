World premiere of A Brief History of Man at Church Hill Theatre

Earl Lewin’s A Brief History of Man will have its world premiere from February 6-9 at Church Hill Theatre. Lewin asks “what if humans are just one step in a long chain of intelligent life forms? After all, people aren’t very durable, and we have many design faults.” His answers are truly funny—but with thought provoking implications. This play, workshopped last year at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club, has been tweaked and tightened to make the comedy even sharper.

Four actors take on multiple roles but, as befits a deity, God is played by only one, Will Robinson. The other characters’ names may (or may not) give you an idea of where the plot might lead. Peggy Chiras portrays both the Archangel Michael and a waiter. Steve Hazzard appears as Mephistopheles and Mod 1. Blaise Dickinson, making his CHT debut, has fun with Adam, Man—and Fido. And Izzie Squire Southworth takes on Eve, Female God, and Latest. All the action happens in the beginning, the present and the future.

Lewin’s long and illustrious theatre biography started with a BA in Theatre from Temple University, detoured to a career in the film/video business, and returned to live theater when he retired to Chestertown. Since then, Earl has directed or acted in dozens of shows and written numerous straight plays and musicals, including two that played Off-Off Broadway. A Brief History of Man is his 9th play in as many years!

What we see on stage is supported by a talented back-stage team. Bonnie Hill, a veteran CHT director, is the Producer. Experienced Stage Manager Steve Atkinson makes sure everything runs smoothly. Clark Lewin and Kevin Chiras handled the set construction and Blake Lewin was responsible for projection design. Tina Johnson provided costumes, and Doug Kaufmann did the light design. Kat Melton will run the projection system and Tom Blackiston will operate the sound system. Amy Moredock and Sarah Wright arranged the publicity.

A Brief History of Man will run from February 6-9, with performances at 7:30 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 pm on Sunday. Tickets are available online at churchhilltheatre.org or by calling the box office at (410) 556-6003.