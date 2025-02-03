MENU

Sections

More

February 3, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

6 Arts Notes

The Tidewater Camera Club March speaker: Irene Sacilotto

by Leave a Comment

Share
The Tidewater Camera Club is pleased to announce our March speaker is  Irene Sacilotto.  This meeting will be on March 3 at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Easton Md at 7pm, all are welcome and encouraged to attend.  Members may use the zoom link.
The topic of Irene’s presentation will be Wildlife Photography at Assateague and Chincoteague National
Wildlife Refuge.  This presentation explores the island’s diverse habitats including her favorite locations to photograph.  It ends with a discussion of relevant photographic principles and how best to locate, approach, and capture captivating images of wildlife.
Assateague Island National Seashore is a 37-mile-long narrow barrier island lying off the coast of Maryland and Virginia. The management of the Maryland portion of the island is more focused on outdoor recreation and an appreciation of nature. Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) occupies the Virginia end of the island is focused on managing critical habitats for the benefit of wildlife. Situated on the Atlantic Flyway, Chincoteague NWR is a major resting and refueling spot for thousands of migrating birds. It is an important link in the chain of coastal refuges helping to preserve disappearing coastal wetlands.  The seashore’s sand beaches and over-wash areas are critical habitat for nesting birds including Piping Plovers and Least Terns.  For visitors is a favorite attraction is the wild horses.
In case of weather-related or other unforeseen changes, Please refer to our website  http://www.tidewatercameraclub.org before attending.
Irene can be reached at  Osprey Photo Workshop & Tours  http://www.ospreyphoto.com.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *