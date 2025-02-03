The Tidewater Camera Club March speaker: Irene Sacilotto

The Tidewater Camera Club is pleased to announce our March speaker is Irene Sacilotto. This meeting will be on March 3 at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Easton Md at 7pm, all are welcome and encouraged to attend. Members may use the zoom link.

The topic of Irene’s presentation will be Wildlife Photography at Assateague and Chincoteague National

Wildlife Refuge. This presentation explores the island’s diverse habitats including her favorite locations to photograph. It ends with a discussion of relevant photographic principles and how best to locate, approach, and capture captivating images of wildlife.

Assateague Island National Seashore is a 37-mile-long narrow barrier island lying off the coast of Maryland and Virginia. The management of the Maryland portion of the island is more focused on outdoor recreation and an appreciation of nature. Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) occupies the Virginia end of the island is focused on managing critical habitats for the benefit of wildlife. Situated on the Atlantic Flyway, Chincoteague NWR is a major resting and refueling spot for thousands of migrating birds. It is an important link in the chain of coastal refuges helping to preserve disappearing coastal wetlands. The seashore’s sand beaches and over-wash areas are critical habitat for nesting birds including Piping Plovers and Least Terns. For visitors is a favorite attraction is the wild horses.