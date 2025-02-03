Selkie’s Bookstore February events

Selkie’s two events~ Free and, of course, Selkie and Capt Kelly will provide yummy complimentary Valentines ‘bubbles ‘n nibbles’ both afternoons in Undine’s Cottage!

(1) Saturday, February 8th

A Selkie Books Month of Love “Valentines Treat” on Saturday, February 8th, from 1:30 ~ 4:00 p.m.! Open House & Reception for fabulous Local Author and Publisher NANCY TAYLOR ROBSON! Nancy ~ who grew up helping her father build boats, who became one of the first women to earn her tugboat captain’s license, who is a great sailor, a U of Md Master Gardener, and loving wife and mother ~ has lived an amazing life of adventure, challenge, and fun!!

The Author will be discussing her Award-winning “A LOVE LIKE NO OTHER” ~ the perfect Valentine’s gift for your Special One (along with chocolates and champagne?) in its beautiful telling of the legendary, strong, and mutually supportive marriage between our second President John Adams and his wonderful wife, Abigail, “Passion, heartbreak, scandal, and triumph. Abigail and John Adams endured it all…”

Gentle Readers who come for this engaging afternoon may purchase “ALLNO” and any of the Author’s other terrific reads, including Course of the Waterman, and Woman In The Wheelhouse , at a special Valentine’s discount Selkie is covering!

Plus, all Gentle Readers attending will be entered in a Free Drawing to be held at the end of the Event for a$50 Gift Certificate for a gorgeous Valentine’s Bouquet by our great Rock Hall Florist SARA’S GARDEN!!