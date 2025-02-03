Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) at Pickering Creek Audubon Center and help make your community stronger for you and the birds. Bird and nature lovers everywhere unite in the effort to tally as many of the world’s bird species as possible over these four days. Visitors are welcomed enjoy bird walks guided by experienced birders at the Center on Friday February 14 from 8-10am. Combined with other bird counts, GBBC results help create a clearer picture of how birds are faring —whether individual species are declining, increasing, or holding steady in the face of habitat loss, climate change, and other threats. Share in the joy of birds during the annual(GBBC) at Pickering Creek Audubon Center and help make your community stronger for you and the birds. Bird and nature lovers everywhere unite in the effort to tally as many of the world’s bird species as possible over these four days. Visitors are welcomed enjoy bird walks guided by experienced birders at the Center on Friday February 14 from 8-10am. Combined with other bird counts, GBBC results help create a clearer picture of how birds are faring —whether individual species are declining, increasing, or holding steady in the face of habitat loss, climate change, and other threats.

The 28th annual Great Backyard Bird Count is taking place February 14 through 17, 2025.

“The GBBC continues to bring together millions of people every year,” said David Bonter, co-director of the Center for Engagement in Science and Nature at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. More than a half-million people participated during the 2024 GBBC—double the number of participants in the past five years. They reported 7,920 species of birds from 200+ countries and subregions.

“Participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count is an easy and great opportunity to bird with your friends and neighbors,” said Brooke Bateman, senior director of Climate and Community Science at the National Audubon Society. “More and more we see how birds can bring communities closer all across the world. The more we enjoy birds together, the more likely it is that we take steps to protect them and the places they need.”

“This free annual event also acts as a stepping stone for people looking to contribute to our understanding of bird populations around the world,” says Jody Allair, director of communications at Birds Canada. “Joining your community to count birds means that we can track the long-term changes in bird populations,” says Bonter, “and we wouldn’t be able to do that without you. The world is changing fast, and birds often reflect the impact of environmental change first.”

https://pickeringcreek.org/ programs/upcoming-programs . Anyone can participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count. To take part in the 2025 GBBC, each participant or group counts birds for any length of time (but for at least 15 minutes) and enters the birds they can identify at each site they visit. That could be their backyard or neighborhood or locally at Pickering Creek Audubon Center. All are invited to participate in guided bird walks led by experienced birders at the Center on Friday, February 14 from 8-10am. Enjoy watching birds along our trails and contribute to the effort as extra eyes on the sky spotting birds. Sign up to participate at

GBBC website where they will also find helpful birding tips and birding app downloads. The GBBC website also features a new map for marking local GBBC community events like the guided bird walks at Pickering Creek Audubon Center. First-timers should make it a point to read complete instructions on thewhere they will also find helpful birding tips and birding app downloads. The GBBC website also features a new map for marking local GBBC community events like the guided bird walks at Pickering Creek Audubon Center.

https://dl.allaboutbirds.org/ 2025gbbcwebinar . You’re also invited to tune in to a special webinar about how to participate in the GBBC. Register for one of two free events happening on Thursday, February 6, at 7:00-8:00 p.m. Eastern Time or Wednesday, February 12 3:00-4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Register: