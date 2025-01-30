Zebra Gallery offers “Faces of Us” for Black History Month

During Black History Month, the Zebra Gallery will present, “Faces of Us,” a poignant exploration of humanity through the lens of human faces. Each piece in the show captures the subtle complexities of emotion, identity, and connection, inviting viewers to reflect on the shared experiences that unite us all. The show will open at a reception on February 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. and will be displayed through March.

Artists included in the show include Bondu Deji, Tobi Adebisi, Lana Frey, April Claggett, Quadri Afis Enitan, Victor Popoola, Adam Himoff, Susan Fay Schauer, Gabriel Lehman, Jack Knight, Adam Henderson, Ula Buka, and Joanna Jago. These artists use diverse mediums and styles to depict faces that transcend individual boundaries, revealing universal expressions of love, longing, joy, and vulnerability. Whether abstract or realistic, these portraits remind us that behind every face is a story, and regardless of background or circumstance, all people are bound by the same fundamental humanity.

“In a world often divided by differences, this collection stands as a powerful testament to the enduring truth that love, compassion, and empathy are what truly define us as human beings. Through these intimate depictions, the show calls on us to see not only the faces in front of us, but the shared humanity within,” adds Susan Schauer John, owner of the Zebra Gallery.

Through the vibrant tapestry of emotions and experiences, Serene Reflections, by artist Tobi Adebisi, explores the quiet strength of looking inward. The radiant colors in this mixed media piece made with thread, sand, and acrylic paint celebrate self-discovery, while the gentle pose speaks to the tranquility of embracing one’s true essence.

The Zebra Gallery address is 5 N Harrison Street, Easton, MD (across the street from the Historic Tidewater Inn). For further information, visit https://www.thezebragallery.com.