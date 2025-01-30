Maryland deploys icebreaker to clear channels for watermen

Freezing temperatures, just taking a break now, have been clogging Eastern Shore creeks making it difficult for watermen to get out to public oyster bars. It’s tough enough for them to make any money during the lean months of January and February without the added complication of ice.

One of Maryland’s fleet of buoy tender/ice breakers, A.V. SANDUSKY, deployed earlier this week out of Annapolis to open a few of the channels leading to the grounds where tongers and dredgers work.

In Grace Creek, where several watermen keep their boats and offload their catchers at PT Hambleton’s oyster and crabbing complex, a few of the watermen eased their vessels gingerly through the ice last week to reach the open waters of Broad Creek. The Sandusky’s arrival on Monday built on those efforts to further solve the problem and allow more watermen to ply their trade.

Gregg Bortz, media relations manager for Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources, provided additional information about the ice-breaking initiative:

“All of our boats have multiple purposes. During the year they are used to place navigation markers and buoys, assist with debris removal in the Bay, and other tasks. For ice breaking, the Sandusky’s primary areas of responsibility include Kent Narrows; Rock Hall; Chester River to Cedar Point; Miles River to St. Michaels; Eastern Bay and Tilghman Creek. But it also is used as needed elsewhere.

“Our boats are shallow draft so they can get into some smaller waterways that Coast Guard vessels can’t reach.

“The Sandusky,” said Bortz,“ is led by Captain Mike Simonsen. Our website has more information about the whole fleet: https://dnr.maryland.gov/ boating/Pages/ice_breaking. aspx.”

The website indicates that the M/V A.V. SANDUSKY is an 80-foot vessel with 700 horsepower and icebreaking capability of eight inches. The site also adds that a new replacement vessel for the fleet is in the procurement process. “Areas of responsibility will include Knapps Narrows; Choptank River to Secretary; Broad Creek to Neavitt Wharf; Tred Avon River to USCG Station, Town Creek, Easton Point Landing; Cambridge Creek/Harbor, Little Choptank River, Slaughter Creek, Chapel Cove and Madison Bay.

Dennis Forney has been a publisher, journalist and columnist on the Delmarva Peninsula since 1972. He writes from his home on Grace Creek in Bozman.