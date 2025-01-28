Washington College hosts Maryland Corps for Day of Civic Engagement

Earlier this month, Washington College welcomed over 450 enthusiastic, service-minded Marylanders from across the state for the first All Corps event for the current class of Maryland Corps, Service Year Option, and AmeriCorps Members. Led by Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation (DSCI) Secretary Paul Monteiro, Jr., staff of Washington College and DSCI staff created a unique day of events encompassing workforce development, leadership, and educational opportunity. The event showcased Washington’s ongoing commitment to civic engagement and provided a unique opportunity for young, up and coming leaders to connect with the College and the Eastern Shore community.

The day unfolded with a series of inspiring addresses from Secretary Monterio of DSCI, Washington College President Mike Sosulski, Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience Deputy Director Jaelon Moaney, and esteemed community leader and former Maryland Delegate Heather Mizeur, all of whom provided valuable insights into civic leadership and the importance of public service. Participants then delved into how to navigate a politically polarizing community crisis through a workshop led by representatives from the Divided Community Project at Ohio State University.

A civic leadership workshop facilitated by Thomas V. Miller Director of Civic Engagement and the Holstein Program in Ethics Pat Nugent offered valuable skills and strategies for ethical leadership to all attendees, equipping the Corps members with tools to excel in their service endeavors. “The service members were full of energy, reflective thinking, and an overwhelming determination to make positive change,” Nugent said after the event. “Maryland has so much to take pride in, so much to be hopeful for.”

Adam Goodheart, Hodson Trust-Griswold Director of the Starr Center, captivated the audience with a “History Mystery: Eastern Shore Edition,” bringing the region’s rich past to life and fostering a deeper understanding of the historical context within which they serve.

Both Goodheart and Nugent noted that the day was inspiring for all involved and lauded the service members for demonstrating incredible attention, curiosity, and excitement. By day’s end both were approached by Members who were interested in attending Washington at some point in the future.

Secretary Monterio, who has held events at Washington College previously, expressed his gratitude to President Sosulski and the Washington College community for their warm hospitality. “This event provided a valuable opportunity for our Members to experience the unique academic environment of Washington College, an institution that embodies how Maryland’s history is deeply intertwined with American history and relevant to understanding the world they inherit,” Secretary Monterio stated.

President Sosulski echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that “Washington College was proud to play host to the Maryland Corps and the Service Year Option conference. Being an engaged citizen and member of our community is fundamental to our mission as a liberal arts college. We were thrilled to showcase how our commitment to preparing students for lives of civic mindedness aligns perfectly with the goals of the Maryland Corps.”

Maryland Corps/Service Year Option offers Maryland residents over 18 years old a unique opportunity to spend a year immersed in professional growth and career exploration by giving participants the chance to work with businesses and organizations throughout the state. Members earn a living wage, gain new skills, and identify where their talents and purpose intersect, all while serving their local community with fellow Marylanders. Job training, an on-site mentor, and personal money management training are also part of the program. Upon successful completion, members earn $6,000 to use toward continuing education tuition costs or as a cash stipend.

The successful collaboration between Washington College and the Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation stands as a testament to the power of partnerships in fostering civic engagement and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

