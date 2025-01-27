Friends of the Spy: Dr. Richard Danzig, former Secretary of the Navy

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Friends of the Spy

Each month, The Spy will host interviews with esteemed individuals from a variety of professional fields, offering unique perspectives on current affairs and broader societal issues. These guests may include research scientists, military professionals, politicians from across the spectrum, writers, and artists—all united by their dedication to enriching the conversation for our readership.

While some topics may extend beyond the immediate scope of our local communities, The Spy’s primary mission remains the coverage of local news and issues that matter most to our towns and surrounding areas. By connecting our readers to these broader perspectives, we seek to complement our commitment to keeping our community informed, engaged, and connected to the stories shaping their lives.

We deeply appreciate our guests’ willingness to take time from their demanding schedules to participate in these discussions. As always, The Spy remains committed to maintaining a politically independent and unbiased stance. However, given the pivotal changes on the horizon—ranging from immigration policies to women’s rights and healthcare reform—such pressing issues are certain to be part of the dialogue. Through this balance of local focus and broader context, we aim to provide insights that enrich our understanding of both our community and the world beyond.

The Spy is honored to start this series with Dr. Richard Danzig, former 71st Secretary of the Navy from November 1998 to January 2001 and senior advisor to President Obama.

In this interview, Dr. Danzig shares his observations of the coming year through the lens of his experience and with the insight of a historian. This video took place in mid-December before Federal appointments were made. It has been edited in light of Dr. Danzig’s new project to provide military members with counseling if they have questions about the propriety of orders.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.