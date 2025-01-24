Food Friday: Good beginnings

I have retreated to the cozy bedroom to write this morning. I am back in bed-ish – lying on top of the covers, but covered by a thick down throw. It is 19 degrees outside this morning! I have a good view of our front yard, which is swaddled in a thick throw of snow. We haven’t had snow here for at least five years, and the novel beauty of it stops us in our tracks as we trot around the house, performing our daily chores and rituals. A naked shadow of the Japanese maple stretched across the snow yesterday, angled and stark, so like a master’s Sumi-e brush ink painting on pure white paper; sure, fleeting perfection.

Luke the wonder dog had forgotten about snow. He was raised in Florida, hasn’t read too many books, and is prone to forgetfulness, so I can’t blame his incredulity. His first walk yesterday was gleeful and joyous and he ran and kicked up white, fluffy clouds. By the afternoon he was less charmed by the snow, and seemed slightly spooked – everything looked, and smelled, different. I had to shovel a narrow path for him in the back by the raised garden bed so he could see the frozen ground under his cold feet. He then trotted off to happily smell the trail he had blazed earlier, reassured that his back forty was secure. He did not detect even a whiff of a neighboring cat trespasser. And the bare hydrangea bushes, with their few sodden heads, provided excellent cover and privacy. He patrolled quickly, and then came inside to reclaim his position near a hot air register.

Luke and I are clinging to our creature comforts, while Mr. Sanders has been wrapped in layers of flannel, corduroy, fleece, Heattech, alpaca, wool, Gore-Tex, and goose down; shoveling the drive and clearing off his car, happy as a new clam. He had oatmeal for breakfast, and is a furnace of hyperbolic energy. My breakfast bagel and Luke’s kibble are no match for hot, steaming, fruit-topped oatmeal. And if you have to go outside this weekend, instead of retiring to a warm indoor writing space, I encourage you to eat a hot, nourishing breakfast before you put your big boots on.

Mr. Sanders, and Ina Garten, like to cook their oatmeal in the microwave. And they are both practically perfect. Ina Garten Oatmeal

Mr. Sanders makes cold, refrigerated overnight oats 9 months out of the year. He likes to doctor his winter oatmeal with brown sugar, maple syrup, cream, and/or fruit. He suggests banana slices, blueberries, strawberries, granola, cinnamon, a splash of vanilla, pumpkin spices, almonds, Kiwi fruit, raspberries, and raisins are all viable and deelish toppings for winter oatmeal breakfasts. You could also try dried cranberries, honey, applesauce or peaches! Ina likes adding a little chocolate, for a sweet change of pace. Here are some more topping suggestions: Toppings

A more novel approach to oatmeal is to embrace the savory side of life. Add eggs, sausage, cheese, onions and greens to oatmeal! Savory Oatmeal America’s Test Kitchen

Or you can try Cooking for Peanuts’s savory oatmeal – in case you need a new way to serve kale!

Baked oatmeal? Ah, the golden era we live in. Baked Oatmeal

Here is a handy oatmeal guide – everything you should know about cooking oatmeal: Delish

Personally, I think oatmeal is best employed in Chocolate Chip Cookie recipes, but I am huddled inside, and Mr. Sanders is out there enjoying the snow. Dorie Greenspan’s Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

“…now and then a giggling trail of mermaids appeared in our wake. We fed them oatmeal.”

—Tove Jansson