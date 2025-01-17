Wine of the Week: Tenuta dei Monaci Monacello

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste a red wine that was recently added to our collection, Monacello Matera DOC Primitivo ($26.99) from the Tenuta Parco dei Monaci, in Matera, Basilicata, in the heel of Italy’s boot. Before I discovered Italian wines many years ago, I was fond of the Ravenswood winery’s Zinfandel but I am even more pleased with its Italian cousin, Primitivo.

Last year, Emily attended Vinitaly, the largest and most prestigious international wine and spirits exhibition held in Verona, Italy. This wine was one of several she tasted and selected for Piazza. The Tenuta Parco dei Monaci (Monks’ Park Estate) is an ancient estate south of Matera, another UNESCO World Heritage site. The name of the winery derives from the estate’s being donated to Benedictine monks in 1532. The abstract design of the label was inspired by the four arches along the front of the winery building that is nestled against the hills and the neat rows of its vineyard.

In the second half of the 18th century, the monks planted a vineyard of Primitivo grapes that soon expanded its borders down from the hills to the coast of the Gulf of Taranto. In 2005, the Matera DOC regulation was bestowed upon the area and the future of this great grape from the past was ensured.

Third-generation winemakers Rosa Padula and Matteo Trabacca now manage the estate, and their three children will be its next stewards.

Tenuta Parco dei Monaci’s Monacello, (little monk), is produced from 100% Primitivo grapes, which makes it a well structured wine with intense aromas of ripe fruit, silky and rich with notes of plum, spices and my fave ingredient, dark chocolate! Pair with grilled meats, barbecue, dishes with caramelized onions and Piazza’s sharp cheeses.

This wine’s “NEW” decal has already enticed many of you to try it but if you have not yet tasted it, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 to taste this delicious Primitivo!

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center, 218 N. Washington, suite 23, Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.