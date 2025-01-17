http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The League of Women Voters hosted the Ward 1 Special Election candidates forum Thursday night at town hall. Candidates Sheila Austrian and Dawson Hunter made their case with a general overview of their credentials, interest in serving as ward council members, and answered questions from the audience.

The election is scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, at the Chestertown Firehouse.

This video is approximately fifty-five minutes in length.