For All Seasons is the mental health partner for the 2024 Military Bowl

For All Seasons recently participated in the festivities of the 2024 Military Bowl at Navy Stadium in Annapolis, MD as this year’s mental health partner. The Military Bowl Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates premier events in the National Capital Region to benefit the nation’s service members. Originally formed to operate the region’s first-ever college football postseason bowl game, the Foundation now not only operates the Go Bowling Military Bowl, but operates the DC Touchdown Club and Patriot Point, a retreat for recovering service members, their families, and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

As the mental health partner of this year’s Military Bowl, For All Seasons shared a PSA during the game with the message, “Game day and every day – take care of your mental health,” that will continue to be used in local media campaigns to reach athletes and veterans who may be dealing with mental health issues. Beth Anne Dorman, President & CEO of For All Seasons, also spoke at the “Salute to Heroes” at a special dinner the night before the Military Bowl game, sharing what her agency does and how to access its services.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with For All Seasons,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “For our current and veteran service members, as well as the college football players and coaches who participated in the 2024 Go Bowling Military Bowl, mental health is a most important topic. On game day and every day, it is important for everyone to consider their mental health. We are very happy to team up with For All Seasons to devise strategies to achieve positive outcomes.”

Focusing on mental health in the veteran community is not new to For All Seasons. Over the past year, the agency has increased its mental health and sexual trauma services for military-connected individuals through its Veteran and Military Family Mental Health Program. This initiative tackles the most pressing gaps in care for military families by eliminating wait times through For All Seasons’ Open Access™ program; training 100% of the agency’s staff to be an environment culturally competent in serving military families; and combating stigma through its “Protect Your Mental Health” outreach campaign.

The backbone of the Veteran and Military Family Mental Health Program is its deep collaboration with other military-serving organizations. By partnering with trusted groups like the Veterans and Military Support Alliance (VAMSA), Maryland’s Commitment to Veterans, VFWs, and American Legion posts, For All Seasons ensures that military families receive the comprehensive support they need. The program has been made possible by seed funding from two key grantors: the Maryland Department of Health’s Sheila E. Hixson Behavioral Health Services Matching Grant Program and the Disabled Veterans National Foundation.

“We were thrilled to be a part of this year’s Military Bowl as the funds raised at the event support Patriot Point and the programming they do for veterans. We are excited for the opportunity to extend our reach to more veterans through this new relationship and look forward to seeing how we can help better reach this most vulnerable population,” adds Dorman.

For further information about For All Seasons Military Family Health Program, visit www.ForAllSeasonsInc.org/SMVF.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across the Mid-Shore and throughout the state of Maryland. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.