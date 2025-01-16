The grass is always greener… by Angela Rieck

Every day I give my dogs a dental treat made of a rawhide composite recommended by my veterinarian.

I have three dogs. Annie is a 16-pound cockapoo who is almost 18 years old. She is virtually blind and doesn’t hear very well. She is slow these days, with enough dementia to keep her confused and a little fearful. All her life, Annie has not cared much for treats. She will eat them, but only after sniffing, licking, and verifying that they are not poisonous. Unfortunately for her, her treat usually ends up in another dog’s mouth.

Gus is a 15-year-old Maltese, who is 12 ½ pounds, but should be between 10 and 11 pounds. Gus is starved all of the time. At night, I can hear his tummy rumbling. Unlike Annie, food is a big motivator for Gus, I sometimes believe that he would sell me for a hotdog. Gus has a big personality enclosed in a little body. He is very affectionate and wants a lot of attention. Gus is very clever and spends a great portion of his day trying to figure out how to get what he wants. Gus is a master thief, at least when it comes to treats.

Sadie is the newest resident in my home. She is a 7-pound, 3-year-old gray toy poodle. She is super sweet, follows me around and would like nothing better than to sit in my lap all day. She gets jealous when I pet the other dogs. Coming from a puppy mill, she is a little protective of her food and treats and given Gus’s propensity to steal food, she is not wrong.

There is one certainty in my house. When I dispense these dental treats, Gus believes that the other dogs have the better treat. The next few hours are about Gus trying to get the other dog’s treats. Annie is pretty willing to let anyone steal her treat, so my job is to make sure that her treats are not stolen by Gus (or recover those that have been).

Gus actively vies for Sadie’s treat. Gus likes to sit close to Sadie and wait for her to look away so that he can steal her treat. In a typical scenario, Gus will steal all of the treats and then lie on them to keep them from the other dogs. This is not a clever scheme of Gus’s because it prevents him from savoring any of his ill-gotten gains. Fortunately, Gus is not aggressive, and he allows me to take the treats back and return them to their original owners.

Sadie loves her treat and has an advantage. She is young and is the only one who can jump on the bed. So, she can take her treat, jump on the bed and torment Gus by chewing it close to the edge so that he can witness that she has gotten the best treat.

While I am protecting the elderly Annie, I let these guys go about their little dance. Sadie, coming from the puppy mill, can be aggressive with her treat, and will growl or snap at any dog who tries to take it. She will let me take it, but she and Gus can get into fights. And while she can eat the treat unmolested on the bed, she prefers to taunt Gus by lying on the ground while she chews her treat.

This treat merry-go-round lasts for several hours until the treats have been devoured, or Gus has lost interest.

So, you would think that Sadie has the edge. She is smart, she is younger, and she is more mobile. But, old age and treachery overcome youth and exuberance every time. And even though Sadie is a poodle, Gus is whip smart. So, he has figured out how to get Sadie’s treat by taking advantage of Sadie’s jealousy.

If anyone is getting affection, Sadie will abandon what she is doing and race into my lap. This is due to her life as a puppy mill mom, devoid of attention. I am hoping that over time, her jealousy will subside.

But in the meantime, clever Gus can take advantage of her weakness. While they are savoring their treats, Gus sits close to Sadie, tolerating her growls. Then he will abandon his own treat and come over to me, looking for affection, which I happily give. As soon as Sadie spots him getting attention, she abandons her treat and launches herself onto my lap. But of course, that is Gus’s ploy, he immediately leaves me, steals her treat, and lies on his own treat while chewing on hers.

This has been going on for a month now, and Sadie hasn’t figured it out yet. I wonder if Sadie will catch on and Gus will have to come up with another scheme.

Dogs are such amusing little creatures.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.