Church Hill Theatre to present friends and family cabaret

Church Hill Theatre is proud to present a Friends and Family Cabaret to chase away the mid-winter blahs. An all-star array of performers from throughout the Eastern Shore will reprise favorite songs and music from Broadway musicals. CHT’s own version of the Copacabana will provide an immersive experience that brings the music straight into our hearts. On January 25 the program begins at 6:30 with a cocktail hour including catered Hors d’oeuvres, followed by the cabaret show at 7:30. On January 25, the program will start at 7:30 and will not offer catering, however, the bar and concession stand will be open.

The show will highlight Friends of CHT and will include Family as several married couples, mother and son and siblings will perform duets together. The evening will be moderated by the talented Jen Freidman as Master of Ceremonies.

Several graduates of the popular Green Room Gang program for youth will be performing, including many who were also students of Director Shelagh Grasso at QACHS. We will also enjoy a performance by Becca Van Aken, the Director of GRG, who will be joined in a duet by her husband Matt Folker.

Local performers you may recognize from the stage include: Erin Bradley, Bradley Chaires, Nic Carter, Shannon Carter, Jane Copple, Connor Christopher, Debra Ebersole, Marcia Gilliam, Max Hagan, Natalie Hagan, Kathy and Cory Jones, Jamie Johnson, Heather Joyce Byers, Maya McGrory, Colleen Minahan, Greg Minahan, Heather Robuck, JW Ruth, Ian Stotts, Eddie Vance, Brian Whitaker and Herb Zeigler; all brilliantly accompanied by Michael Casey.

Tickets and more information are available at www.churchhilltheatre.org or by calling the office during business hours at 410-556-6003.