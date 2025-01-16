Choptank Health welcomes pediatric dentist in Denton

Choptank Community Health System’s dental practice recently welcomed pediatric dentist Wayne Stephens, DDS to its Denton Health Center.

Dr. Stephens has more than 10 years of experience, including working with vulnerable populations as a pediatric dentist. He served as a pediatric dentist and as director of pediatric dental health and wellness at the Jessie Trice Community Health System in Miami, Florida. He completed his pediatric dental residency at Miami Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Stephens earned his doctorate in dental surgery from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine. He also holds a master of public administration degree from Harvard Kennedy School; a master of public health degree from Harvard T.H. Chan School; and a master of business administration degree from the Columbia Graduate School of Business.

He is a former Joe L. Henry Oral Health Fellow at Harvard Medical School and served as the Samuel D. Harris Fellow in Research and Policy with the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

Dr. Stephens was elected national president of the American Student Dental Association and served on the boards of the Florida Health Justice Project and Foundation for New Education Initiatives, non-profit organizations in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children—including school-based health in all five counties—with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Choptank Health patients can schedule a dental appointment by calling 410-479-2650, with more at www.choptankhealth.org.