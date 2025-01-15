Checking in with Sheila Austrian: Ward 1 Councilmember Candidate

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The League of Women Voters of Kent County will host a public forum on Thursday, January 16, at 6 p.m. in Chestertown Town Hall (second floor) for the First District council seat. Candidates Shelia Austrian and Dawson Hunter will introduce themselves and respond to audience questions.

The election is scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, at the Chestertown Firehouse.

Preliminary to the public forum, The Spy would like to give our readers a short introduction to the candidates.

The Thursday LWV forum will be recorded and made available on the League’s website at lwvkcmd.org

This video is approximately three minutes in length.