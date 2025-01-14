Ten new things at the Academy Art Museum to kick off the new year by Daedelus Hoffman

The turning of the calendar to January feels like stepping into a freshly stretched canvas—open, bright, and waiting for something meaningful to happen. As the holiday decorations come down and resolutions take shape, there’s a collective sense of ambition in the air. Whether it’s learning a new skill, meeting new people, or finding inspiration, the new year calls us to action. At the Academy Art Museum, we’re here to help you channel that energy into something creative, fulfilling, and, most importantly, fun. Here are ten ways to make your new year a masterpiece.

1. Check Out a New Exhibition in Our Galleries

Nothing says “fresh start” like stepping into a gallery and seeing the world through an artist’s eyes. Our current and upcoming exhibitions are carefully curated to introduce you to thought-provoking works by both renowned and emerging artists. Each piece tells a story, invites reflection, or sparks a conversation that might stay with you long after you leave. Make it a goal to visit at least one exhibition this year—you never know which piece might inspire your next big idea.

2. Learn About a New Artist Through Our Amazing Collection

Art is more than what you see; it’s what you discover. Take a closer look at the treasures within our permanent collection and uncover the histories and ideas behind them. You might find yourself captivated by a painter you’ve never heard of or see connections between their work and your own life. Exploring our collection is an invitation to learn, to reflect, and to see art—and the world—through a different lens.

3. Take a New Class from One of Our Incredible Teaching Artists

Have you ever wondered what it feels like to throw clay on a potter’s wheel, wield a paintbrush with confidence, or capture the perfect photograph? Our teaching artists are experts in their crafts and passionate about sharing their knowledge. Classes are designed for everyone, from absolute beginners to those looking to hone their skills. This is your chance to turn “I’ve always wanted to…” into “I can’t believe I made this!”

4. Learn About a New Book at One of Our Shore Lit Book Talks

If the thought of curling up with a good book appeals to you, our Shore Lit series is the perfect fit. These events dive into books that connect art, literature, and culture, sparking meaningful conversations in an intimate setting. Meet other book lovers, exchange ideas, and leave with fresh insights that will linger long after the last page. It’s a book club, a community gathering, and an intellectual treat all in one.

5. Meet Somebody New by Attending One of Our Engaging Public Programs

Art has a magical way of breaking the ice and creating connections. Whether you’re attending a lecture, a workshop, or a family-friendly event, you’re bound to meet people who share your curiosity and enthusiasm. Conversations that start with “What do you think of this piece?” can quickly turn into friendships or even collaborations. Step outside your comfort zone, and see how art can bring people together in unexpected ways.

6. Check Out a New Movie at Our New Film Series

Lights, camera, action—our new film series brings the magic of cinema to the museum. Featuring carefully selected films that highlight the beauty, challenges, and humor of the human experience, this series is a feast for the senses. Each screening is an opportunity to see the world through a director’s lens and discuss it with fellow moviegoers. Bring a friend, grab some popcorn, and let the storytelling begin.

7. Share a New Experience with Someone Close to You at One of Our Exhibitions

Art is even better when shared. Bring a friend, a family member, or someone special to explore our galleries and spark a new kind of conversation. Exhibitions have a way of revealing things about ourselves and each other, deepening connections and creating lasting memories. Whether you’re marveling at a painting together or debating its meaning, it’s an experience that goes beyond words.

8. See Something Familiar in a New Way Through One of Our Tour Experiences

Sometimes, all it takes is a fresh perspective to see something familiar in a new light. Our guided tours are designed to do just that, offering behind-the-scenes insights and stories that enrich your understanding of the art on display. Even if you’ve visited before, a tour can reveal nuances and details you might have missed. Bring your questions, your curiosity, and your sense of wonder—you’ll leave with a deeper appreciation for the art and the museum.

9. Travel to a New Museum Through One of Our Day Trips

Art lovers, adventurers, and curious minds—our day trips are tailor-made for you. Join us as we explore other museums and cultural institutions, expanding our horizons and building connections between the Eastern Shore and the wider world. These trips are more than just visits; they’re opportunities to learn, bond, and be inspired alongside fellow travelers. Leave the logistics to us and focus on the joy of discovery.

10. Discover Your New Favorite Piece of Art at the Academy Art Museum Gift Shop

Art doesn’t have to stay in the galleries. Visit our gift shop and find a treasure to take home, whether it’s a locally made craft, a beautiful print, or a book that sparks your imagination. Every purchase supports the museum’s mission, so you’re not just shopping—you’re contributing to the community. Start your year with a piece of art that makes your everyday life a little more beautiful.

Start Your Year With Creativity and Connection

The new year is a blank slate, and at the Academy Art Museum, we’re here to help you fill it with inspiration, connection, and discovery. Whether you join us for an exhibition, a class, or a conversation, we can’t wait to welcome you. Let’s make 2025 a year filled with creativity, community, and meaningful experiences—together.

Daedelus Hoffman is the Director of Education at the Academy Art Museum. For more information about the AAM please go here.