ShoreRivers now accepting summer internship applications

ShoreRivers is currently accepting applications from college students and recent graduates for two Easton-based summer internships: its Elizabeth Brown Memorial Internship and a Communications Internship.

The Elizabeth Brown Memorial intern will gain experience in a variety of activities including restoration, scientific water quality monitoring, outreach, and enforcement, while the communications intern will focus on organizational communication, public relations, and event promotion. By the end of these internships, each will have completed a Maryland boater safety certificate, gained experience and training in scientific water quality monitoring equipment and protocols, and developed a variety of other skills and experiences. Visit shorerivers.org/jobs for complete job descriptions.

“As an intern at ShoreRivers, I got to do a little bit of everything. I helped with tree plantings, spoke with and worked alongside community volunteers, assisted with bacteria and water quality monitoring, hosted education programs, and even testified at a county commissioners meeting. There are very few other internships out there that would allow so many different experiences in one summer,” said 2022 intern Maegan White, now ShoreRivers’ Senior Community Engagement Coordinator. “Interning at ShoreRivers gave me clarity and excitement to start my environmental career after graduation. I felt prepared and confident in the field, had hands-on experience, and found a new love for the area.”

The Elizabeth Brown Memorial Internship is supported by the Elizabeth Brown Memorial Fund at ShoreRivers. Elizabeth Brown was ShoreRivers’ 2015–2016 Chesapeake Conservation Corps member. She was dedicated to clean water, engaging others with their rivers, and serving as an environmental steward in every way. She brought enthusiasm and joy to every task. Contributions in honor of Elizabeth go toward her legacy of caring for local rivers by supporting the next generation of environmental stewards through this internship program.

Both the Elizabeth Brown Memorial Internship and a Communications Summer Internship run for a minimum of 10 weeks between May and August, and provide a $6,000 stipend. Programmatic work for each will be conducted primarily in the Choptank, Miles, and Wye river watersheds, with some travel throughout the entire ShoreRivers region.

Applicants should be rising college juniors or seniors, or recent college graduates, with majors in appropriate fields. To apply, please email a resume and cover letter to Doug Mayorga, Deputy Director of HR and Culture, by January 31, at [email protected] and include in the subject line which internship you are interested in. Interviews will be conducted by Zoom in February and an intern will be selected and notified at the end of the month.

Applicants are encouraged to visit shorerivers.org prior to applying to learn more about the organization’s programs. Internships available specifically for Washington College and University of Delaware students are also available — please visit shorerivers.org/jobs for details on those positions.