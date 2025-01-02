Free presentation will offer tips on mindful eating for memory care

Mindful Eating for Memory Care in the African American Community is the topic of a presentation on Saturday February 1, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Kent County YMCA, 200 Scheeler Road in Chestertown. The presentation is being offered by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) Kent County Shore Community Outreach Team and Rural Health Care Transformation initiative in collaboration with the YMCA, the African American Health Advisory Committee and the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland. UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Focusing on healthy living strategies for both brain and body, the event will feature two guest presenters, Baltimore chef Heather Smith and Crystal Day-Black, EdD, MSN, associate professor in the College of Health Professions at Coppin State University and volunteer community educator for the Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Their topics will include research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement. Cooking and exercise demonstrations also will be featured.

”This informative program is designed to help individuals maintain their best physical and cognitive health,” said Sandy Wilson-Hypes, Health Education Coordinator for UM SRH. “In addition to the presentations, participants will enjoy a free, light-fare breakfast and have the opportunity to tour the YMCA and learn about programs offered there.”

There is no charge to attend the event but advance registration is required. Interested persons may register by phone, 800-272-3900, or online at bit.ly/4eZUEhR. For questions, call Wilson-Hypes at 667-343-3151.

