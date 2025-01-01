Londonderry to host health care careers presentation in partnership with University of Maryland Baltimore

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is honored to partner with the University of Maryland Baltimore (UMB) to host a presentation for Eastern Shore residents who are looking to go into the medical field, pursue a higher education medical degree or those who wish to return to school for an advanced degree in the medical field.

“We are excited to welcome the team from the University of Maryland Baltimore to Londonderry,” said Christine Harrington, Londonderry CEO. “We are proud to help UMB reach our local students so they can take advantage of some exciting opportunities to serve their community and make their hometown the place they can have a rewarding career and raise their families.”

This engaging and informative event will be held on Tuesday, January 7th from 4:00 – 5:30pm at the Londonderry Clubhouse, and will feature speakers from UMB’s academic leadership teams, including health care admissions deans from the School of Medicine, School of Graduate Studies (Physician’s Assistant Program), School of Nursing, School of Social Work and School of Pharmacy.)

High school juniors and seniors as well recent graduates, those considering a master’s degree or medical school are encouraged to attend to learn about UMB’s pathways to exciting and rewarding health care careers and its scholarship opportunities for those committed to bringing their skills back to the Eastern Shore.

For more information about the event, please contact Erica Hardeo, Director of Community Engagement at [email protected] or 410-820-8732 ext. 204.