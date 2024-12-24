Call for Artists: Adkins Arboretum to Sponsor 2025 Juried Art Show

Adkins Arboretum in Ridgely, Md., is seeking submissions for its annual Juried Art Show, to exhibit in March and April 2025. The theme of the show—Discovering the Native Landscapes of Maryland’s Eastern Shore—celebrates the Arboretum’s mission of conservation. The Leon Andrus Awards, named in honor of the Arboretum’s first benefactor, will be given for first and second places.

The show is open to original two- and three-dimensional fine arts in all mediums, including outdoor sculpture and installations. This year’s juror is Jason Patterson. His work on African American history focuses on the Black history of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. His work consists of portraiture, the recreation of historic texts and documents and the designing and building of ornate, period-appropriate wood frames for his portraits and documents.

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 17, 2025. Digital images of up to three pieces of art by each artist should be sent to [email protected]. Submissions should include title, medium, dimensions (maximum of 6 feet in any direction, excluding outdoor sculpture) and artist’s name, address and phone number. Works should reflect or interpret broadly the show’s theme of the wild nature and landscapes of the mid-Atlantic coastal plain region.

Artists whose work is selected will be contacted by Feb. 13 to submit the original work ready to hang by Feb. 27–March 1. The exhibit will run from March 4 to April 25, 2025, with a reception on Sat., March 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. There is no entry fee, but artists are responsible for all shipping expenses. Selected artists may be considered for future exhibits at the Arboretum.

The 2025 Juried Art Show is part of Adkins Arboretum’s ongoing exhibition series of work on natural themes by regional artists.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.