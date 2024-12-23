Creating healthcare career opportunities on the Eastern Shore with Chris Wheedleton

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is no secret that the Eastern Shore, like all of Maryland and the rest of the United States, faces an acute shortage of healthcare professionals, and demand from an increasingly aging population of residents is only growing. The question is what to do about it.

One way to help solve the program is to make a very special appeal to young adults, like teenagers, eager to find a way forward for their future, who might find free tuition and the ability to remain in the communities they love an attractive opportunity.

A community event hosted by Londonderry on the Tred Avon on January 7, 2024, aims to address the Eastern Shore’s healthcare workforce shortage by introducing students and families to educational and career pathways at the University of Maryland at Baltimore Health Care Schools.

The event, scheduled from 4:00 which will take place from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.ston campus, will feature admissions deans from UMB’s Schools of Graduate Studies, Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Social Work. They will discuss scholarships, mentorships, and other resources to support aspiring for professionals. Chris Wheedleton of River and Roads Consulting, who is the point person for the day’s program, sat down with us (in his car) for a short overview of the program.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. For more information about this event, please contact Erica Hardeo, Director of Community Engagement at Londonderry on the Tred Avon 410-820-8732, ext. 204