Wine of the Week: Holiday Trio 2024

Ciao Tutti!

As the holiday song says, “it’s the most wonderful time of the year” for it is the weekend at Piazza Italian Market that we offer our suggestions for wines to accompany your holiday feasts, especially our Christmas entrees of Bone-in Beef Rib Eye Roast or Grilled Shrimp with Marinated Fennel & Peppers over Polenta. You may not have as many guests at your table as this picture, but I couldn’t resist this fab graphic!

Our holiday trio includes the Il Rose’ di Casanova IGT from the La Spinetta winery in Terricciola, Toscana; the Ciacci di Piccolomini d’Aragona Brunello di Montalcino DOCG from the Ciacci di Piccolomini d’Aragona winery in Montalcino, Toscana and the “La Contessa” from the Manincor winery in Terlano, Alto Adige. Both the Il Rose’ Di Casanova and the “La Contessa” have been featured in past weekly tastings and have become customer favorites. Recently, the Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona Rosso di Montalcino sold out so I have no doubt their Brunello di Montalcino will be even more popular!

Il Rose’ di Casanova IGT: The eye-catching label of the Il Rose’ di Casanova features a Durer print since the founder of the winery was an admirer of Durer’s work who created the print in 1515. This has become my “still” rose’ as Scarpetta’s Timido (whose label is a pig’s head in profile) has become my rose’ vino spumante. This is the only Rose’ in the winery’s portfolio and it is 50% Sangiovese and 50% Prugnolo Gentile. I like its intense aroma, floral and fruity bouquet with hints of citrus-wonderful as a gathering wine for your holiday celebration or to make any gathering an occasion. This would also be a great gift for the art lovers on your Christmas list!

Brunello di Montalcino DOCG: My choice for Christmas is this Brunello DOCG, where a special grape clone called Sangiovese Grosso or Brunello is exclusively grown. The DOCG designation means the wine has been aged two years in oak and three additional years. In 2011, my sister Carol and I wound our way around Montalcino’s hill to reach the Castello at the top that offered breathtaking vistas of the Tuscan hills. The wine was exceptional too-how could one resist its being fruit forward, hints of berry fruits, notes of delicate spices, soft tannins and long aftertaste? The perfect pairing for Piazza’s Christmas menus entrée of Bone-in Beef Rib Eye or your fave red meat entrée.(Let the bottle rest in a horizontal position and open one hour prior to serving)

“la Contessa” IGT: From the northernmost region of Italy, the winery’s motto is “hand in heart”; the hand works the soil, the grapes grow in heart of their vineyard and the crown signifies that their wine is made from grapes from their old vineyards. “la Contessa” is a blend of 57% Pinot Blanc, 26% Chardonnay and 17% Sauvignon Blanc that is another perfect trio. Aromatics of apple and sage with a pink grapefruit finish make this a great pairing for Piazza’ s Christmas menu’s Grilled Shrimp with Marinated Fennel & Peppers over Polenta, or for a first course of crab cakes for your Christmas dinner.

I hope you can join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 to taste these outstanding wines. Grazie Mille for your support of Piazza’s weekly wine tasting and I have so enjoyed getting to know all of you and chatting about wine!

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center, 218 N Washington St, Easton, MD 21601.