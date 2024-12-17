The Magic of Keepsakes by Katherine Emery

Two of the third floor bedrooms in my house have slowly become the “land that time forgot,” they are the dumping spot (storage) for seasonal items, unwanted toys, clothes, furniture, and family keepsakes. If my daughter, Cece needs an item for a play that she is doing “props” or costumes for, we trudge up to the third floor to have a look. The third floor is an adventure for my grandchildren, they love the thrill of the search. Toys and antique beds with puffy comforters are very inviting.

I’ve read that today’s young adults don’t want “hand me down” antiques such as silver and china. Polishing silver is a huge drag and is the main reason that my silver collection resides in “pacific” cloth bags on shelves in a room on my third floor. My grandfather was a collector of unusual silver pieces such as egg warmers that are egg shaped, spoons for everything under the sun, and muffineers, which are powdered sugar shakers. My vitrine (glass display table) held a tiny silver tea service, silver thimbles, and silver baby rattles that are definitely not safe with tiny bells and whistles jingling.

One shelf on the third-floor houses monogrammed linen tablecloths and napkins for formal dinners and casual Bridge Club luncheons. These are stiffly resting in their box, corners still secured with safety pinned identification tags from the dry cleaner. The students at my school are performing a Nativity Play this week and one in a set of formal dinner napkins was perfect for Baby Jesus’ swaddling clothes, the safety pin perfectly holding it all together.

Cece’s trunk from high school rests under a sleeping bag and a stack of baskets. With great anticipation last fall, we opened the trunk in search of Cece’s collection of Playbills. Cece planned to place each Playbill under the glass on the conference room table at the Factory. That trunk, with the sides artfully decoupaged, contains treasures that document her teenage trials and tribulations. A pink telephone-shaped address book and a leather-bound book of Shakespeare’s plays were lying on top. Cece was thrilled to find her twenty-year-old knee-high stiletto boots, which were still in perfect shape. Those boots became part of Cece’s costume as Tapehead in the final installment of playwright Casey Rauch’s StageFright. The playbills and boots went to The Factory, and the telephone-shaped address book was safely commandeered by seven-year-old Winnie, who found the book silly but useful to keep her own records.

During a phone call last week, my sister announced that she had made the decision to sell her house. Intending to move from a five-bedroom house to a one-bedroom apartment, she had begun de-cluttering by hiring a service to box up items that she hadn’t used for years and donate them to people in need. She asked my opinion about her silver collection, she no longer entertains formally and her children aren’t interested. After much discussion, we agreed that finding a buyer for her antique silver was the best option. After all, these are just “things” despite the years of memories that are held in each piece.

Unfortunately, last week there was a fire in the studio directly above the main home of The Factory in the Brookletts Building. Luckily, the building had a sprinkler system so everyone is safe and the building is intact but the damage from the ash infused water raining through the ceiling is devastating. Cece has been allowed to go in to retrieve her computer and cameras. The Factory housed her personal work office, was a rehearsal space, and contained every costume that Marie U’Ren then Kate Levy carefully curated for many years. There is a layer of soot on everything in The Factory, but the hope is that some articles may be salvageable. It is my goal that those of us who appreciate the cultural and historical value of these costumes and props will come together and support Cece and her team at @thefactoryartsproject for the future of the arts.

If you’ve ever seen a play at The Avalon Theater in Easton, you’ve seen the many brilliant, one of a kind pieces that bring a play to life, made by Artist, Maggii Sarfaty. The loss of these works of art are a brutal blow to the theater community on The Eastern Shore. Please visit @maggisarfatyfineart for a glimpse of Maggi’s genius.

Heirlooms and antiques hold immense value, not only for their monetary value but also for the rich history and emotional significance they carry. These cherished items often serve as tangible connections to our past, preserving family traditions, memories, and stories across generations. Antiques reflect the craftsmanship, design, and culture of their time, offering a glimpse into history that modern reproductions cannot replicate. Keepsakes and heirlooms can foster a sense of identity and belonging, as they are often saturated with personal meaning. Antiques also contribute to sustainability by promoting the reuse of high quality, enduring items making them meaningful and timeless.