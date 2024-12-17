Customer Service – Where Art Thou? My week From Hell By Maria Grant 

Last week, I got an email that fraud had been detected on my credit card, and a new card had been sent to me. But wait, I thought, perhaps you should have informed me before you cancelled my card and mailed me a new one to an address where I don’t currently reside.

I called the credit card company, a chatbot responded, asking me for my card number which had been cancelled so it no longer existed, my social security number, etc. About 15 minutes later, I got to a real person. I explained that I wasn’t at the address where the card had been sent. She told me I had to receive a link, send a copy of my driver’s license and my photo and a new card would be sent overnight. I did as she requested, she then said it didn’t come through, please send again, which I did.

The card did not arrive. I called back. Got another chatbot. At least 10 minutes later, I got to a real person. I explained that my card never arrived. She checked and said they had tried to reroute it, and then were informed that it was too late to reroute. Something must have gotten lost in the shuffle. The company would overnight another card to my current address. I’m still waiting. It should arrive soon.

The next day, we received a gift sent from Amazon with no gift card. We had no idea who sent the gift. I started my search with Amazon chat, got nowhere, and then made a phone call, which required a call back. About 20 minutes later, a person called me back. I explained the situation. He told me that there is no way they could trace who sent the package and suggested that I call every person I know and ask if they sent us a gift. I said thank you, and no, that won’t be happening.

The following day we went to dinner with another couple at an expensive restaurant. A waiter appeared and asked if we would like a glass of wine. About 15 minutes went by, and the wine appeared. Then about 20 more minutes went by and there was no waiter in sight. We asked a member of the waitstaff—many of whom were standing around chatting with each other–if he could locate our waiter. Finally, our waiter reappeared, we ordered and waited another half hour for our dinners. Two of the orders were not right, but we said that’s okay. When the bill came, a 20 percent tip had been added and there was another line for “extra gratuity.”

The next day I went to a large department store. I had to walk through three departments to find a salesclerk to ask a question about whether an item was available in a different size. She said she didn’t think so.

The following day I went to a store, picked something off a shelf (talked to no clerks—asked for no advice). I simply picked up an item and took it to a cashier. When I put my credit card (a different one) into the machine as the cashier looked over me, the bill appeared and asked me if I wanted to add a tip to the transaction.

What is going on? Please know that I appreciate the service industry and try to tip generously. I give holiday gifts to service workers and treat them with respect and dignity. I understand the frustrations of income inequality. (And trust me, with this new administration, this inequality will get worse—not better. Anyone who thinks the cute kid’s clothes at Target that are made in China are going to get cheaper under Trump and his tariffs is smoking something.)

So, what has happened to impressive customer service in this country? When we were in Europe this summer, there was a marked difference in the quality of service. Service was great. There was pride in doing a job well done. Waitstaff were solicitous and helpful.

Just read some Yelp reviews about customers’ frustrations with stores, restaurants, mistaken orders, etc. I am not alone in my frustrations with poor customer service.

Experts say there are many reasons for this dissatisfaction with customer service. They include a labor shortage of service workers, higher customer expectations, lack of competition (think about how many choices you have for internet providers on the Eastern Shore), rising use of automation which often results in increased time and having to repeat the same information to a real person, and the fact that many companies are struggling to meet demands as opposed to looking for new customers.

Experts say that companies that want to improve customer service should do a better job of understanding customer needs, seek and promote customer feedback, set customer service standards, try to exceed customer expectations, and share examples of great service.

Yes please. I’m begging you, please do. I seriously can’t take another week like this one.



P.S. As I’m writing this column, I just got a message that my credit card is out for delivery. Hallelujah! Let’s hope it comes to the right address.

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.