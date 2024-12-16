MENU

December 16, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Rural Maryland Council honors rural community advocates 

Annapolis, MD – The Rural Maryland Council (RMC) and its membership convened at the  Yellowfin Steak and Fish House in Annapolis on Wednesday, December 4, at 6:00 p.m. for its  Annual Meeting and Rural Impact Awards Ceremony. This annual event provides an overview of  upcoming events and activities for 2025 and honors advocates for rural Maryland communities.  Board Chair Susan O’Neill was the master of ceremonies for the evening and said, “It was a true  privilege to meet and honor our Rural Community Advocates, each of whom exemplifies the spirit  of service and dedication. Their work uplifts entire communities and motivates us to pursue our  vision of a prosperous Rural Maryland, where resources flourish, economies thrive, and residents  enjoy healthy, connected lives.” 

This year, eight awards were presented for the 2024 Rural Impact Award Ceremony:  

Outstanding Rural Community Volunteer Award to Rick Nelson whose volunteer service and  leadership at Chesapeake Housing Mission (CHM) have transformed lives across Maryland’s Lower  Shore. Rick personally designs and manages wheelchair ramp projects, ensuring accessibility and  independence for those in need. To date, he has led over 120 projects, working with more than  1,800 volunteers to improve the lives of low-income families. 

Outstanding Rural Community Volunteer Award to Sara Visintainer who served as Board  President of Choptank Community Health System (CCHS) from 2018 to 2023. Sara led efforts that  expanded access to medical, dental, and behavioral health care for over 30,000 patients annually. Her  advocacy resulted in new health centers, expanded prenatal and pediatric dental care, mobile health  units, and critical services in Kent County, ensuring broader access to quality care. 

Outstanding Rural Community Development Award to Buck Browning, Executive Director of  the Fort Ritchie Community Center for his exceptional leadership in improving the quality of life in  Cascade, Maryland. Under his guidance, the Center has become a vital community hub, offering programs  that support health, wellness, and recreation, including youth camps, kids’ clubs, and a full-service fitness  center, all reflecting his vision to make it the best community center in America. 

Outstanding Rural Economic Development Award to Maryland Area Health Education Center  West (AHEC West) for their leadership in the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program, which  provided life-changing healthcare services to over 4,000 residents across the Tri-State area. From July  26 to August 7, 2024, AHEC West coordinated a partnership with the Department of Defense and  local agencies, delivering more than 28,000 medical, dental, optometry, and veterinary procedures at no  cost, saving the community an estimated $1.2 million. 

“A Collective Voice for Rural Maryland” 

Rural Champion Award to Senator ‘Jack’ Bailey has championed rural Maryland since joining the  Senate in 2019, leveraging his conservation background to craft policies that balance environmental  protection and community needs. His work with the Southern Maryland Agriculture Development  Commission has strengthened the agriculture industry, including rebranding the Northern Snakehead  to boost conservation and the economy. Through his efforts on the Joint Committee on Ending  Homelessness, he ensures rural voices are heard and meaningful solutions are implemented. 

Rural Champion Award to Mayor Darlene Taylor whose visionary leadership has transformed  Crisfield, securing over $36 million for flood mitigation, $2 million for elevating City Dock, and  $500,000 for a business incubator. As the first African-American woman mayor, she champions youth  engagement through her nonprofit, impacting over 200 children. Her collaborative, community-driven  approach continues to revitalize Crisfield and serve as a model for rural communities. 

Rural Legacy Award to Santo Grande for his twenty-year leadership at Delmarva Community  Services, where he expanded vital support for individuals with disabilities, the elderly, and underserved  populations across the Eastern Shore. His visionary approach has introduced innovative solutions in  transportation, housing, and essential services, particularly benefiting rural communities. Santo’s  advocacy at local, state, and national levels has strengthened partnerships and enhanced the quality of  life for residents. His compassion and dedication have made a lasting impact, establishing Delmarva  Community Services as a leader in the nonprofit sector. 

Posthumous Rural Legacy Award to Leanne Dawn Bowman-Bodes (posthumously) whose  visionary leadership as Executive Director of the Tri-County Council for Western Maryland  profoundly impacted our community. Leanne’s dedication, from advocating for key programs in  Washington to her leadership at the national level, ensured vital support for rural communities. Her  legacy of service, commitment, and tireless work will continue to inspire Western Maryland for years  to come. 

The Rural Maryland Council operates under the direction of a 40-member executive board in a  nonpartisan and nondiscriminatory manner. It serves as the state’s federally designated rural  development council and functions as a voice for rural Maryland, advocating for and helping rural  communities and businesses across the state to flourish and to gain equity to its suburban and urban  counterparts. The vision for RMC is the ultimate realization that residents in rural communities are  achieving success in education and employment, have access to affordable, quality health care and  other vital public services, and live in an environment where natural and cultural resources are being  sustained for future generations. 

 

