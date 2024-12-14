Mastering the art of gingerbread cookie decorating

Calling all budding pastry chefs! Sign up now for the Downtown Chestertown Association and KidSPOT’s annual Gingerbread Cookie Workshop. This FREE event will be held Saturday, December 21, 2:00 pm. at The Raimond Cultural Center, 101 Spring Ave., Chestertown, MD. It is for children ages 4 – 12.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Parents or guardians must remain with children.

Register online at https://www.ctownra.org/cookies.

Questions email [email protected] or call 410 778 6300.

Chef Stu Cawley, aided by various elves, will show the proper icing technique with gingerbread cookies generously donated by The Spicerie.

This annual event is not possible without our sponsors: Twigs and Teacups and The Spicerie It is presented by the Downtown Chestertown Association and RiverArts’ KidSPOT. Special thanks to the Kent Cultural Alliance and to Stu Cawley and elves.