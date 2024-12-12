Looking at the Masters: St Lucy

The Feast of St Lucy is celebrated on December 13 in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and other places where there are Scandinavian immigrants. St Lucy is venerated as a saint in the Roman Catholic, Anglican, Lutheran, and Eastern Orthodox churches. She lived from 238 until 304 CE in Syracuse, Sicily. Her parents were wealthy, was a devout Christian who early in her life had dedicated herself and her worldly goods to helping the poor. Lucy was engaged unwillingly to a wealthy, pagan bridegroom who became enraged when he learned he would not get her dowery of money and jewels.

The Roman Emperor Diocletian prosecuted Christians. Lucy’s bridegroom brought charges against her. “Lucy Before the Judge” (1532) (95”x 93”) was painted by the Venetian artist Lorenzo Lotto (1480-1556/57). Lucy confronts the judge. She points toward the white dove, representing the Holy Spirit, and explains her Christian beliefs. Known for paintings featuring unique poses, Lotto surrounded Lucy with a collection of onlookers. Whether there is agreement or disagreement is unclear. The figure in gray standing in front of Lucy is not identified, although he may be the bridegroom trying to stop Lucy’s testimony.

As her penance, Lucy was ordered by Paschsius, the Governor of Syracuse, to burn a sacrifice to the Emperor Diocletian. When she refused, he sentenced her to a brothel, where she would be defiled. Jacobus de Voragine (c.1230-1298), who compiled The Golden Legend, which became the most popular retelling of the lives of the saints, tells of Lucy’s response: “The body is not soiled unless the soul consents; and if in despite my body is ravished, my chastity will be doubled. Thus, you canst not ever force my will. And as for my body, here it is ready for every torture. Why delay thou? Son of the Devil, begin! Carry out thy heinous design!”

“Lucy Dragged by Oxen” (1410) is part of an eight-panel altarpiece for St Lucy’s Church in Formo, Italy, by Venetian painter Jacobo del Fiore (c.1370-1493) who was commissioned by the church of St Lucy. His work was influenced by the French Gothic style which can be seen in Lucy’s gold gown, resembling a French tapestry with gardens of flowers. When Lucy was sentenced to the brothel, her body became infused with the Holy Spirit and became so heavy the guards could not move her. She was chained to oxen, and over a thousand men still could not move her.

“Lucy in the Burning Bush” (1320), also by del Fiore, is a depiction of the next attempt to bring about her death. Paschsius became so angry that he ordered a fire be built with pitch, resin, and boiling oil added. Still Lucy survived.

“The Martyrdom of St Lucy” (1505-1510) is by the Master of the Figdor Deposition (1480-1500), an Early Netherlandish painter. When Lucy did not burn, Paschsius grew even angrier. A man uses a bellows to blow air into the fire to heat it up. Finally, a soldier takes up his sword and stabs her in the neck. Also in the painting, Lucy being pulled by oxen to the brothel can be seen in the left background. Farther left, a soldier tries to behead Lucy. In the middle ground, Lucy receives her last communion and dies.

“The Last Communion of St Lucy (1585-86), by Venetian painter Paolo Veronese (1528-1588), is a rare single depiction of the Lucy story from The Golden Legend. Lucy receives Holy Communion before she dies. The priest offers her bread and wine, and an assistant holds a small cup to collect her blood.

The legend of St Lucy had become a popular story by the 6th Century, and many images of her were painted. The images were not presented in story form so much as through iconographic symbols. “Saint Lucy” (1472) (30”x33”) (tempura and gold on wood) is in the collection of the National Gallery in Washington, DC. Italian artist, del Cossa was from Ferrara, and he also worked in Bologna. Lucy was said to be very beautiful, and her family’s wealth made her a desirable wife. Her story tells that to make herself less desirable, she plucked out her eyes. In the painting, she holds two of her symbols: in one hand, a black palm branch denoting her martyr’s death, and in the other, two eyeballs as if they were flowers.

“St Lucy” (1625-30) (41”x31”), also in the National Gallery of Art, is by Spanish painter Francisco de Zurbaran (1598-1664). St Lucy became particularly popular during the Catholic Reformation. In de Zurbaran’s painting, she carries two eyeballs on a plate. Protestantism led to a major revival in the Roman Catholic Church. Saints, like Lucy, were praised for their steadfastness to the Church, and their images hopefully would inspire the congregations. The stories of St Lucy offered various reasons for why and when she plucked out her eyes. Her sight miraculously did return.

The Christmas card, produced by Adele Soderberg, illustrates the modern version of St Lucy’s Day on December 13. A young girl, chosen to represent St Lucy, leads the procession through town. She is dressed in white and wears a wreath holding candles. She traditionally is followed by a group of young girls, dressed in white, and/or a group of boys, wearing white robes and cone shaped hats with stars. She serves coffee and baked goods. A popular treat is saffron buns. Songs are sung, and concerts are held. Traditions are developed in each community.

The Latin name Lucia is the root for lux, or light. St Lucy brings light in the darkness of winter. Thus, the candles in the wreath. Many people observe the tradition of placing candles in windows of their houses, beginning on December 13.

Happy St Lucy Day to Everyone

