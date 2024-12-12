Historical Society of Kent County awarded $10,000 SHINE Grant

Maryland Humanities’ funding will support operating expenses and advance equity in the humanities

The Historical Society of Kent County is proud to announce it has been awarded a $10,000 grant for operating expenses through Maryland Humanities’ Marilyn Hatza Memorial Strengthening the Humanities Investment in Nonprofits for Equity (SHINE) Grant Program. The award reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to preserving and sharing Kent County’s rich history and culture.

The Historical Society of Kent County is honored to receive a $10,000 SHINE grant from Maryland Humanities. This award, part of the Marilyn Hatza Memorial Strengthening the Humanities Investment in Nonprofits for Equity (SHINE) Grant Program, will support the Society’s operating expenses and further its mission to preserve and share Kent County’s rich history.

The SHINE Grant Program supports nonprofit organizations in advancing equity and expanding access to the humanities. The Historical Society is the only Kent County organization to be funded this year, selected from a highly competitive statewide field of applicants, underscoring the impact of its programs, resources, and community engagement.

“We’re thrilled to receive this generous grant from Maryland Humanities,” said Maria Wood, Executive Director. “It’s not just a boost for our operating budget—it’s a vote of confidence in our mission to make Kent County’s stories come alive for everyone. These funds will help us as we connect our community to the past while building a more inclusive future.”

The $10,000 grant will support critical operating expenses, enabling the Historical Society to continue offering walking tours, research services, exhibits, and cultural events. These activities play a crucial role in fostering appreciation for local history and making it accessible to everyone—from scholars and writers conducting research, to Kent County families sharing their genealogies with children and grandchildren, to visitors exploring the area for the first time.

Maryland Humanities’ SHINE Grant Program commemorates the legacy of Marilyn Hatza, a museum professional, archivist, and advocate for equity and its relationship to grantmaking in the humanities sector. Born on the Eastern Shore, she was the first to propose that Maryland Humanities offer general operating support to humanities organizations. The Historical Society of Kent County is proud to carry her vision forward by promoting inclusivity and broadening its outreach efforts.

About the Historical Society of Kent County

The Historical Society is dedicated to preserving, protecting, and sharing the rich history of Kent County, Maryland. Through its museum, research library, exhibits, and programs, the Society is a vibrant cultural and educational resource for learning and connection.Visit www.kentcountyhistory.org or email [email protected] for more information and to learn about becoming a member.

About Maryland Humanities

Maryland Humanities brings people together to experience and engage in the humanities, fostering understanding and inspiring lifelong learning. Through grants, programs, and partnerships, Maryland Humanities champions the importance of history, literature, culture, and philosophy in our lives.

