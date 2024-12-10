Planetarium Christmas Show at KCHS

A holiday tradition at Kent County High School returns this week as retired science teacher Dennis Herrmann presents the 37th annual Planetarium Christmas Show.

The Planetarium Christmas Show is being produced by the high school’s radio station 90.5 FM WKHS.

Admission is free and seasonal refreshments will be served.

The dates for this year’s planetarium program are:

Friday, Dec. 13

Monday, Dec. 16

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Thursday, Dec. 19

Friday, Dec. 20.

All shows start at 7 p.m.

Kent County High School is located at 25301 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton.

The Kent County Public Schools Education Foundation is raising money to plan renovations to the planetarium. Learn more at www.kent.k12.md.us/Foundation.aspx.