Spy Profile: Talbot County Parks and Recreation Director Emily Gilmer

Because of its unique location on Route 50, very few people can honestly say that they don’t know where the Talbot County Recreation Center is. With its large assembly of buildings and playing fields, it’s an impressive site and a daily reminder of how committed the Talbot County government is to its residents’ quality of life.

However, the real question for many remains: What goes on within those walls daily?

The Spy had that question in mind when we asked to sit down with Emily Gilmer, Talbot County’s newly appointed director of its Talbot County Parks & Recreation department.

In her Spy interview, Emily answers that question but also highlights how much can be accomplished with only eight full-time staff members. She also talks about her department’s need for input to meet the community’s needs.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For information about Talbot County Parks and Recreation, please go here.