Op-Ed: Seoul Searching By Tom Timberman

President Yoon Suk Yeah of the Democratic Republic of Korea (ROK) was elected in 2022. And for the past two years his frustration has mounted as the Parliament continued to oppose his agenda and to defeat his legislation. The problem is not uncommon in other functioning democracies. His very conservative political party holds a small parliamentary minority, while the more liberal parties, have a strong majority.

The President’s anger at his inability to govern based on his political beliefs and priorities led him to search for ways to change this dysfunctional situation. His defense minister, since resigned, suggested a simple course of action.

Thus, at 1030PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Mr. Yoon in a formal address to the Korean nation, declared martial law, rarely used in the more recent of the 80 year history of the Republic.. The .

Constitution allows the president to use the military to maintain order, suspends civil Rights including freedom of the press and of assembly, limits the power of the courts as well as of the national government.

Despite the large presence of the police and the military, thousands of average citizens of various ages and backgrounds poured onto the streets loudly protesting the president’s actions. Hundreds of them also rushed to the Parliament building in Seoul (national capital) surrounded by the military, to prevent members from assembling. However, a crowd gathered at a back wall, which parliamentarians were attempting to climb over, to assemble a quorum and vote down the declaration of martial law (a constitutional legislative power). Circa 2AM, a quorum was present and unanimously voted, included 18 members of the president’s own party, to pass a law cancelling martial law. Three hours later, recognizing defeat, President Yoon, withdrew his declaration.

The powerful public outrage made itself known on social media, TV, radio and later in early editions of the print media. Moreover, very large crowds had gathered across Seoul, loudly demanding the president resign. Before dawn on Wednesday, 12/04/24, impeachment legislaton was being drafted. The vote is expected on Saturday, 12/07/24 and there is little doubt the president is toast.

There has been considerable punditry, editorial comment and expert opinion across America since the 12/03-04 events in South Korea. However, there has been a very delicate dance around the subject of what the US citizen response would be to some similar action. Would large crowds of Americans gather at the White House and the Capitol?. And what would their attitude be? Deep anger at or loud cheering for, the “emergency” assumption of central authority? Given the deep divisions among the 332 million Americans, it seems likely groups loudly supporting both attitudes, would be present. Hopefully, not violent. However, this assumes people would be sufficiently aroused, to actually take to the streets or mabe just stay home and use their phones, tablets to folow whatever was going on.