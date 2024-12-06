Wine of the Week: Chianti Superiore DOCG Le Due Arbie

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend we will welcome back a customer favorite, the Chianti Superiore DOCG Le Due Arbie ($14.75) from the Dievole winery in the medieval Tuscan town of Vagliagoli, about 12 km north of Siena. The word “dievole” derives from “God willing”. Two farmers bought land for a vineyard in 1090 from the Church for a price of six dinars, two chickens and three pieces of bread!

Ownership then passed to the Malevolti family, who owned it for centuries. Dievole’s 16 vineyards over 70,000 hectares is one of the oldest sanctioned production areas for Chianti Classico. The production boundaries were laid out in 1716 by the Grand Duke of Tuscany, Cosimo III, with guidelines for the protection, sale, and names of the wine. Its symbol is Il Gallo Nero (the Black Rooster) for the famed Black Rooster who played a pivotal role in the legendary challenge between Florence and Siena to determine the boundary of the Classico Region.

Dievole is also a resort with the manor house built by the Malavolti family in the 18th century, surrounded by gardens. Guests can choose from suites, rooms or apartments.

The Dievole Chianti Superiore DOCG is 80% Sangiovese and 20% Merlot, with aromas of ripe red fruit and cassis with herbal notes, high acidity and smooth tannins. Pair with Piazza’s meat and tomato sauces, lasagna, grilled flank steak, cured meats like San Daniele and bold cheeses.

When I watched the Tuscany episode of Stanley Tucci’s “Searching for Italy”, I was enchanted by the “Door of Paradise” in Florence where he ordered a glass of wine and a hand reached out to give him a glass. Who knows? Perhaps Piazza’s expansion plans may include a door of paradise, but until then, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste of Chianti Superiore.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.