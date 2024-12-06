New Year’s Eve pot luck supper at the Mainstay!

The Mainstay in Rock Hall welcomes friends and neighbors to its annual New Year’s Eve Pot Luck Supper on Tuesday, December 31 from 6 until 8 pm. Bring a covered dish to share and raise your glass with us to celebrate what was great about last year and what’s hopeful about next year. Following our tradition Joe Holt will provide piano accompaniment for the festivities. And of course, there’s no admission fee. The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, MD.
