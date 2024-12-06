Choptank Health’s Sara Rich named Maryland’s Community Star

Choptank Community Health System President and CEO Sara Rich, MPA, has been named Maryland’s 2024 Community Star by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health.

The national Community Stars program helps to recognize individual contributors as it honors remarkable individuals and organizations going above and beyond for rural health. They exemplify the true spirit of collaboration, turning challenges into opportunities, ensuring access to quality care, and fostering a sense of unity and support within our rural communities.

Each year, Maryland puts forth a slate of Community Star nominations, with one being recognized on the national level. Previous honorees include Adelaide “Addie” Eckardt, Eastern Shore Hospital Center; Beth Anne Dorman, For All Seasons, Inc.; the St. Mary’s County Health Department; and John Corbin, Garrett County Health Department.

Rich brings more than 25 years of experience across local, state, and national healthcare settings, with a dedicated focus on enhancing the health and well-being of children, families, and communities. Under her visionary leadership, Choptank Health has expanded access to health care while creating employment opportunities and raising standards of care. Her commitment to excellence is further demonstrated through her active involvement in regional health initiatives and her advocacy at state and national levels, championing the mission of community health centers nationwide.

“I always wanted a career in which I could make a difference in the lives of others,” says Rich. “In rural health, the relationships we have in our communities, with our colleagues, and with those we serve inspire us all to make that difference every day.”

Rich says her most rewarding experiences during her time as CEO and president of Choptank Health include those shared through strong partnerships with non-profits, businesses, school systems, health departments, and others.

“Seeing the impact that can be made when organizations come together, such as during the pandemic, makes this work rewarding,” Rich says. “Choptank Health has added and expanded our behavioral health services—something I’m very proud of—and that helps address a huge need for our patients and the rural communities we serve across Maryland’s Mid-Shore.”

Rich says Choptank Health recognized that some communities could not easily access health care through its networks of locations spanning five counties. Choptank Health responded by leveraging its long history of providing medical services through a robust school-based health program.

“We are partnering with some of our local schools to utilize our school health centers for residents, many living in underserved areas and in need of care and increased access to healthcare,” says Rich. “Additionally, we have three mobile health units that provide care at schools, homeless shelters, and other community locations, allowing us to reach people where they are and connect them with vital health services.”

Choptank Health additionally reaches into the farthest rural regions through the utilization of school-based health, mobile health, telehealth, and office visits to address medical, dental, behavioral health, and more.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, and School-Based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, pediatric dental, behavioral health, chronic health management, lab services, and care navigation, with new medical patients welcomed. More information is at www.choptankhealth.org.

The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health is the membership association of the nation’s 50 State Offices of Rural Health and the founder of National Rural Health Day. More about its Community Stars program and recipients is at https://powerofrural.org/2024-community-stars/.