Feast of Love Christmas Dinner moves to Christ UMC

The community at large is once again invited to the annual “Feast of Love” Dinner on Christmas afternoon at 1pm, this year held at Christ United Methodist Church. Welcome to any and all who wish to feel the warmth and fellowship of the festive season.

The folks at Christ First Methodist and a score of neighbors from throughout the County, have, for almost four decades, opened their doors and hearts on to provide nourishment for body and soul, assuring that on a day of celebration, no-one need feel alone. It has become a special tradition both for those that come to the meal and for the volunteers to enjoy the camaraderie and cheer that makes Christmas so special.

The annual tradition was founded in 1984 by Yvonne Arrowood, (carried on for many years by Janet Sigler) and now by Yvonne’s son, Bill Arrowood, the festive fete serves as testament to spirit of service in our community. “When my mom started The Dinner, (as we have come to refer to it in our house), back in the 80’s, I was just a kid, so this is just what Christmas has always been for me, spending the holiday at the church with a whole room full of strangers who would become friends. Seeing the same folks year after year come together, sharing a few hours, with a simple meal, is an enormous blessing and one of the things that has kept me grounded, both to Chestertown, and in my whole life. It taught me that we all can find a way to serve wherever you can, even if just a little, even if for a day.”

The bountiful holiday spread includes roast turkey, (cooked every year by Jeff Carroll at the FishWhistle at the Granary), vegetables with all the trimmings, and a plethora of pies and desserts, (provided by Lapp’s Family Bakery), and even a birthday cake to make the special celebration complete. The only charge for the fine fare is to come prepared to share a festive spirit with friends old and new. Singing and cheer abound, as is a genuine opportunity to witness that Chestertown isn’t merely a small town but actually, one very large family.

Reservations are not required, but for anyone interested in coming, (especially larger groups and families), we ask you to please call and leave a message at (410)-778-0911, so that we may know how many to expect. If you know anyone who needs to be personally invited or picked up, we can try to make transportation available for them with advance notice.

There is only one seating for the day, and the dinner is usually done serving by 2:30pm.

The church is located at High & Mill Street in downtown Chestertown and the entrance for the dinner is on the Mill Street side of the church.