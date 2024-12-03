Mid-Atlantic Symphony Brass Quintet to perform holiday concerts across the Delmarva peninsula

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) Brass Quintet will present a series of holiday concerts across the Delmarva Peninsula, bringing a festive program of classic and contemporary music to local communities. The concerts will feature a mix of beloved seasonal favorites, from traditional carols to classic pieces by Tchaikovsky.

The MSO Brass Quintet, made up of musicians from the Symphony’s brass and percussion sections, will perform at three venues over the weekend:

Friday, December 20, 7:00 PM at Community Church, Ocean Pines, MD

at Community Church, Ocean Pines, MD Saturday, December 21, 7:00 PM at Epworth United Methodist Church, Rehoboth Beach, DE

at Epworth United Methodist Church, Rehoboth Beach, DE Sunday, December 22, 4:00 PM at Christ Church, Easton, MD

The program will include selections from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, including the “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” “Trepak,” and “Waltz of the Flowers.” These iconic pieces, which have become synonymous with the holiday season, will be given new life through the quintet’s vibrant performance.

In addition, the quintet will offer a medley of festive carols, including “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” The concert will also feature a blend of musical styles, including a jazzy rendition of Vince Guaraldi’s “Christmas Time is Here” and a calypso version of the traditional English carol “The Holly and the Ivy.”

The program will conclude with a moving performance of “Angels We Have Heard on High,” filling the air with holiday spirit.

Tickets for the concerts are available online at https://midatlanticsymphony.org/tickets.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, Delaware Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2024-2025 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org