December events at the BookPlate

12/2-12/6 Kent School Book Fair

9am – 4pm daily / Kent School Library, 6788 Wilkins Lane, Chestertown

*fundraiser supports both Kent School AND us!

12/6-12/8 Dickens Weekend & First Friday Sidewalk Sale

12/6 @ 11am-7pm / 12/7 @ 10am-5pm / 12/8 @ 11am-4pm

The Bookplate, 112 S. Cross Street, Chestertown

*after a hiatus in November, we are BACK with our sidewalk sale! Fill a bag for $5/$10/$25

12/7 -The Word Girls Poetry Reading

4pm / The Bookplate, 112 S. Cross Street, Chestertown

*RESERVATIONS REQUIRED – Meredith Davies Hadaway, Erin Murphy, & Amanda Newell are back by popular demand, and all three poets have new poetry books out this year!

12/11-John Adam Wasowicz, Author Event

6pm / Sultana’s Lawrence Wetlands Preserve, 301 S. Mill Street, Chestertown

*John Wasowicz will be signing copies and reading excerpts from the newest installment in his Old Town Alexandria mystery series, “Spite House”.

12/18-Josh Pons, Author Event

6pm / The Kitchen, 208 High Street, Chestertown

*Josh Pons will be signing copies and reading excerpts from his new book “Letters from County Life”, which chronicle his family history at Country Life Farm, Maryland’s oldest thoroughbred horse farm. (fun fact- Tess’s uncle Andrew Pons is Josh’s brother)

112 S. Cross Street

Chestertown, MD 21620

(410)778-4167