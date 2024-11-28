Design with Jenn Martella: Third Haven Friends meeting complex

I moved to the Eastern Shore twenty years ago, and as an architect and a history buff, I can’t resist pulling over to read a historic marker as part of my continuing education about my new home. As a Catholic, I knew Maryland was founded to offer refuge for Catholics during the European religious wars, and the colony was an early proponent of religious toleration, including The Religious Society of Friends.

In my research, I learned that George Fox founded Quakerism in England during a time of great upheaval in both politics and religion. He rebelled against the established church’s ceremonial traditions, ritual and politics, and in 1647, he began preaching a powerful message of a more personal approach and direct communication with God, His message resonated with many other dissidents who became known as the Religious Society of Friends. After George Fox told a judge to “quake before the authority of God”, the movement became better known as “Quakers”.

On the day of my visit, I drove along a gravel drive and reached this peaceful haven surrounded by Easton’s residential district. I learned that the focal point of the property is the original white clapboard building that was built on three acres of land purchased from John Edmondson in 1682. Soon thereafter, construction began on a Meeting House that was completed two years later, since the land had to cleared and timbers for its framing had to be done by hand with broadaxes. One of the builders was William Southeby, a Native American whose wrote against slavery. The complex today contains the Old Meeting House, the Brick Meeting House, the Brick Common Room and the Burial Grounds.

The focal point of the property is the Old Meeting House that is the oldest documented wooden frame place of worship in Maryland. The building has been in continuous use since the first meeting in the fall of 1684 and over the years, many notable Quakers have worshipped in this building, including William Penn. Access to the property was originally by water from a creek that originally fed into the Tred Avon River but only the gully for the creek now exists. The entry lane from S. Washington St. was not purchased until 1789 and the final four acres of the property were not acquired until the 1940’s.

The meeting house was built to better accommodate the growing number of Quakers attending Quarterly and Half Yearly meetings of the numerous preparative meetings. Friends came from the surrounding counties as well as from across the Chesapeake Bay, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. The Old Meeting house was built in the form of a “T”. The facing benches, where Clerks of the Meeting sat, were most likely at the north and south ends of the first floor. In 1797, the building was enlarged to the west by removing the bottom of the “T” for a 12 foot addition that spanned the length of the building. This greatly enlarged the space for worship and the facing benches were then moved to the eastern wall. The main entrance was also moved to the south end of the building and was enhanced by brick steps up to a stoop protected by a gabled roof supported by simple columns.

In 1990, recognizing the amount of wood decay, termite damage and other issues, the Board sought guidance from the Maryland Historical Trust with the result that the building underwent a major renovation, beginning with raising the building off the ground and installing a new continuous brick foundation.

The ongoing restoration of the large wooden multi-paned windows by volunteer James “Gramps” Mosner continues. I was amazed to learn that his labor time for each window takes approximately 100 hours! He has to first carefully remove the original glass, repair or replace the wood frames and muntins, re-prime the exterior wood, clean the natural finish on the inside wood, reinstall the original glass, remove broken panes and replace with mouth-blown glass from Germany that is the closest match to the original distorted glass, paint the exterior and reinstall the sash. This is a true labor of love from a dedicated preservationist, so the current Quaker members can gaze out of the same windows their ancestors did over 275 years ago.

When I stepped inside the building, I immediately inhaled the welcoming fragrance of old pine. I admired the hand-hewn framing members, made of local hardwoods felled on site; the wide pine flooring, exterior walls partially clad in plaster and the wide and long windows that reflected the sunlight. The wooden dividers date from 1797, and would be open during time of worship but closed for business meetings; the men would be on one side with the women on the other side. This practice was discontinued in the mid -19th century.

Being accustomed to churches with a center aisle and rows of benches, I was intrigued by the interior layout of the wood benches. “Facing benches,” where the Clerks of the Meeting sit, were most likely originally located at the north and south walls. The 1797 addition greatly increased the worship space and the facing benches were relocated to the eastern side wall. This vista is from the northeast corner, where the stairs to the attic were relocated. One of the two pairs of doors added to the west side is shown.

The stairs to the second floor open up to a wonderful attic room that spans the length of the building with windows at each gable end wall. The attic floor’s layout was probably two spaces to accommodate Friends who traveled great distances to attend Quarterly or Half-Yearly meetings. Originally plastered over wood lath, some plaster remains with signatures of Quakers like postcards from the past.

After my tour of the Old Meeting House, I walked over to the Brick Meeting House that was built in 1880 designed in a simple rendition of the late Greek Revival of that period. I admired the three bay front elevation with brick pilasters below layers of molding, the arched brick headers and arched topped 12/12 windows with operable shutters. At the loft level, 6/6 windows with operable shutters complete the simple and elegant composition. This building has electricity, heat and plumbing so it is used in the cooler months of the year. First Day School classrooms are on the spacious second floor.

The side elevations of the Brick Meeting House are identical to each other with a center dormer window, three long windows on the main floor and a door. The wood panel above the door was probably a transom window at one time. I carefully set up this shot to show the vista from this elevation’s windows through the windows on the other side of the building.

After entering the vestibule, I opened the pair of doors to this beautiful vista of the white walls and ceiling as a counterpoint to the warmth of the wood floors and the rich darker wood tones of the benches. Sunlight streams in through the large windows for natural lighting. This building has electricity, heat and plumbing so it is used in the cooler months of the year. The spacious second floor houses First Day School classrooms.

The Quaker service, called Meeting for Worship, is meditation based. One arrives and chooses a place on a bench and settles in silence, waiting expectantly for leadings of the Spirit. Individuals are sometimes led to offer spiritual messages as vocal ministry. Topics often revolve around Quaker values, or Testimonies, which include Simplicity, Peace, Integrity, Community, Equality, and Stewardship. They may also pray, read from the Bible or another book.

At the front interior wall of the Meeting Room is built-in millwork with books about the Quaker faith. Founder George Fox visited Talbot County in 1673 and upon his return to England, he sent a number of books to this Meeting Room. His contribution was the beginning of the Meeting Room’s library, often considered to be Talbot County’s earliest Public Library, if not the Colony’s.

The Common Room was built in 1982 behind the Brick Meeting House to accommodate the members’ many secular activities, including reaching out to the wider community. Complete with kitchen facilities, its uses include committee meetings, receptions, social events, or other community events that involve members.

In continuous use since the late 17th century, the burial grounds are enclosed by high brick walls next to adjoining residential neighboring properties and open to the peaceful vistas of the grounds on the other sides of the property with mature trees for shade. In the 18th century, markers were added that were small, similar in shape, with limited information, but maps are available for genealogical research. For those who are seeking more extensive research, the Friends have donated copies of the Meeting Minutes to the Maryland Hall of Records in Annapolis.

The earliest grave dates is 1790, and now over 177 graves have been identified. The brick wall along the western property line contains a growing number of memorial plaques placed upon the brick surface in memory of Friends who chose cremation.

The grounds are also used as part of the Sunday program for children to explore this wonderful site through nature walks, art projects.

The Society of Friends sincerely invites you to attend a Meeting for Worship with them any Sunday morning at 10:00 AM or Wednesday evening at 5:30 PM (Childcare is available on Sundays.)

The Author is indebted to Bill Lane, Joan Wetmore and James “Gramps” Mosner for their help in assisting me with materials and insights about this historical treasure in Talbot County.

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.