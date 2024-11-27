Education foundation joins Giving Tuesday event

A foundation providing additional support and opportunities for students and teachers in Kent County Public Schools is participating in an upcoming Giving Tuesday fundraising marathon.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Kent County Public Schools Education Foundation Fund will be a part of Mid-Shore Gives, hosted by the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

Giving Tuesday is an annual nonprofit drive held on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

To donate to the Kent County Public Schools Education Foundation on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, go to www.midshoregives.org.

Through the generosity of community donors, the Kent County Public Schools Education Foundation provides funding for teachers to launch innovative classroom programs and help cover the costs for field trips.

Donations to the Foundation purchased a public address system for the music program at Galena Elementary School and offset field trips costs for students to Poplar Island, the Smithsonian Institute museums in Washington, D.C. and the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

In addition, the Foundation is a leading a capital campaign to renovate the planetarium at Kent County High School. The goal is to enhance the planetarium’s educational programming capabilities and create more opportunities for community events.

Learn more about the Kent County Public Schools Education Foundation at www.kent.k12.md.us/Foundation.aspx.

The Kent County Public Schools Education Foundation Fund is a component fund of Mid-Shore Community Foundation, a registered charity. Donations to the fund are tax-deductible.