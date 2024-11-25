For the Love of Bugatti: Craig Fuller talks to David North

After a distinguished career in finance, David North made the easy decision to return to his passion for cars as part of a second professional life. Starting in high school to help his father restore and maintain a growing automobile collection, David’s love of industrial design and unique craftsmanship led him to open his Easton shop, the go-to restoration center for some of the rarest cars in the United States.

While David has the highest respect for several classic brands like Aston-Martin, Duesenberg, or MG, he’s the first to admit he has a special place in his heart for the work of the Bugatti family and the art they created with their automobiles.

In our continued Conservations with Craig Fuller series, Craig stops by David’s workshop to understand more about the legacy of the Bugattis as thousands make plans to visit the Academy Art Museum’s exhibition Bugatti: Reaching for Perfection, which opens early next month. In their chat, David makes a compelling case for how design, craftsmanship, and art can all come together in the form of an automobile.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For information about the Academy Art Museum and the Bugatti exhibition, please go here.