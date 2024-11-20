Harp and Soul’s world music caps off the Mainstay’s 2024 season

On Sunday, December 8, The Mainstay in Rock Hall wraps up its 2024 program season with a special presentation by the musical ensemble Harp and Soul. Showtime for the performance is 4 PM.

These local favorites, who have offered such a seasonal celebration at The Mainstay for many years, will present a program they have titled “A Hopeful Future.”

The group consists of Meredith Hadaway (harp and concertina), Ben Bennington (guitar and vocals), Rebekah Hock (oboe), and Bob Ortiz (percussion, piano, and vocals). They will be joined by special guests, including singer/songwriter Pam Ortiz, pianist Joe Holt, and vocalist Sue Matthews. Pam Ortiz has composed a new song especially for the program. This year’s concert will feature songs of remembrance, hope, and above all, optimism for the future. Come celebrate the holidays enjoying their lovely and lively traditional songs, dance tunes & carols from the British Isles, Celtic lands and other countries around the world.

This show is made possible with support from the Hedgelawn Foundation in memory of Judy Kohl.

Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.