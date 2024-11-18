Garfield’s Beauty and the Beast: Checking in on rehearsals

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Disney’s Beauty and the Best is ramping up rehearsals for Garfield’s opening on December 1, and from a peek at the production, it looks like a solid winner, continuing its tradition as one of the most popular musicals to hit Broadway and the stages of community theatre worldwide.

The Garfield Center production, directed by Jennifer Kafka Smith, is sponsored by Chesapeake Bank and Trust, Kent School, and Duke Law, and opens on December 6th and will run for 11 performances through December 21st.

For more about the production, see the Chestertown Spy article here.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” will be presented at special times and with additional dates than are typical for the Garfield Center. Evening performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays will begin promptly at 7:00 PM, and the Sunday performances begin at 2:00 PM. Dates are December 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20 and 21. There is no final Sunday matinee – instead, there are 2 performances on Saturday the 21st, the first at 2:00 PM and the second at 7:00 PM. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling the Box Office at 410-810-2060 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The Spy recently visited a rehearsal and talked with cast members Max Hagan (Gaston), Shannon Carter (Belle), and Matthew Rein (the Beast), plus watched one of their musical numbers, shared here.

The Spy suggests getting tickets early for this holiday gift.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.