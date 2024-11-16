Delmarva Review: A System of Seeing by Colin Jeffrey Morris

Author’s Note: “A System of Seeing” recomposes John James Audubon’s proposal to the New York Lyceum of its collaborative investment in a book project that would eventually become– with largely British sponsorship—his masterpiece, The Birds of America. My poem amplifies the vocabulary of “vision” and “correspondence” that makes its music on the margins of the predominantly transactional pitch of Audubon’s original letter. It belongs to a sequence of twenty poems (and counting!) that treats episodes, encounters and images in Audubon’s ruthless pursuit of a transcendent “system” of seeing.

A System of Seeing

J.J. Audubon to the president of the New York Lyceum

My Plates are a rifleman’s

captures more than

ornithological charts,

yet no feature demanded

by science is denied

in them or overlooked.

My watchfullest pictures

encompass some seventeen

subjects or more; a hawk

mauling a flock of great

grouse-hens; a robin’s nest

stormed by a snake.

Your best fellows might

lend prudent comments,

each naturally bearing

their name. Correspondence

should then fill the vision,

each page spreading

the imprint of God. Then

will this book open a region

and increase our love

of the birds.

⧫

Colin Jeffrey Morris’s sequence-in-progress poems on Audubon have recently appeared in descant, Lily Poetry Review, and The Ekphrastic Review. He was born in Liverpool and raised on the Lancashire coast of England. Morris lives in Berkshire County, Massachusetts.

