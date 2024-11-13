Letter to the Editor: Your Community Needs You

Like many reading this, I am saddened by the results of the presidential election. The future seems so uncertain and chaotic. Yet, this is how I often feel when keeping up to date with national politics, and why I choose to focus my attention locally. So, whether you are also disappointed by this year’s election, I encourage you to become more active at the local level. Engaging locally can provide a sense of influence, achievement, and even security.

I believe more people should get involved in local initiatives, whether that means participating in their town’s planning commission, or school board, as part of the Friends of the Public Library, or even by running for local office. In Chestertown, many recent council elections have had candidates running unopposed. In some towns on the Eastern Shore, if a candidate is running unopposed the election is skipped to save money and the unopposed candidate is automatically elected and sworn in.

I ran for Chestertown Council in 2017, and although I lost I did not lose heart. Instead, I applied to join the Historic District Commission and later the Planning Commission, where I am still a member. Currently, the Chestertown Planning Commission is updating the town’s Comprehensive Plan, yet we rarely see members of the public attend our meetings. The Comprehensive Plan is our community’s long-range vision on where we want to be in 10 to 15 years. All of our meetings are open to the public. They are also live-streamed and the recordings are posted on the town’s website.

Many overlook the significant impact local governments can have on improving our communities, often getting swept up in national politics. At the local level, we can create lasting progress. At the local level, we can create new and improved parks for our kids and neighbors to get outside and get off their devices which can be so divisive. At the local level, we can help feed and house those who have fallen on rough times. At the local level, we can improve the health of our environment. At the local level, we can strengthen connections within our communities to help those experiencing loneliness and isolation. At the local level, we can create economic development and find creative solutions to fill what is missing from our local economy. At the local level, we can get to know one another better and develop empathy and understanding.

As Chuck Marohn from Strong Towns recently wrote:

“Everything you are passionate about at the national level has a local analog that needs your attention.

And not only does it need your attention, but your passion and energy is game-changing. The time and effort you put into making your place stronger and more prosperous will make a huge difference in the lives of others. The result of those efforts won’t be ambiguous — show your place love and it will love you back. I promise.”

While it’s not always easy, the rewards of local engagement are substantial. Together we can help bridge the divides that national politics are too good at creating.

Owen Bailey

Chestertown, MD