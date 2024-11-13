15 Years of listening at the Stoltz: A Chat with the Avalon’s Al Bond and Ryan Finch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Stoltz Listening Room at the Avalon is a bit of a miracle for the Mid-Shore. Created under remarkable, unique circumstances, this intimate performance space on the second floor of the downtown theatre has blessed the regional music community and hundreds of performers since it first opened in September 2009. The philanthropy of the Stoltz family and their passion for music matched with a regional need for a smaller stage, has led to some of the Avalon Foundation’s most memorable moments.

As part of the Spy’s commitment to capturing oral history, we asked Avalon’s CEO, Al Bond, and its technical manager, Ryan Finch, to talk to us about how the Stlotz Room history and the remarkable impact it has had on both performers and audience members alike.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about the Avalon Foundation please go here.