Mid-Shore Arts: Bria Skonberg to bring jazz and joy to Oxford

On November 30, the Stage @ OCC at the Oxford Community Center will host an evening with celebrated jazz trumpeter, vocalist, and composer Bria Skonberg. Known for her signature blend of New Orleans-inspired jazz, innovative compositions, and a warm stage presence, Skonberg’s performance at the OCC promises a unique, up-close experience where her expressive trumpet and soulful vocals will bring the room to life.

In a recent conversation, Skonberg shared insights into her musical journey, her passion for jazz, and what fans can expect from her upcoming show.

Skonberg’s road to jazz began in her hometown of Chilliwack, British Columbia, a small town that wasn’t exactly known for its jazz scene—that is, except for the Chilliwack Happy Times Jazz Festival that ran for over 20 years and focused on great, classic American, New Orleans roots of jazz. “I’m the product of a great public-school band program,” she said, “and the Festival did a really good job of incorporating the youth.” This introduction to jazz’s roots helped form Skonberg’s musical style.

Though she initially began playing piano, she was drawn to the trumpet partially because her father had played it back in high school, and they happened to have one at home. She remembers being intrigued by its unique sound and appearance, describing how it looked “cool” and could produce “funny, interesting sounds.” Skonberg’s curiosity eventually grew into a passion for the trumpet, and although she acknowledges that it’s a challenging instrument, her fascination kept her going. “I think if you know how hard trumpet is, you won’t do it,” she says. “But by the time you’ve fallen in love with it and gotten obsessed with it, it’s too late to turn back.”

Now, that connection and obsession are almost inseparable from her identity as a musician. “The trumpet is fire you can articulate. You can have really bright, brassy sounds. And you can make it serene at the same time,” she says. It also allows her to express emotions beyond words. “I think all musical instruments are just extensions of our voices. But what’s beautiful is that you can communicate things when you don’t necessarily have the words for them, and that can go a long way these days.”

Skonberg’s music feels almost effortless as she combines her trumpet playing with her vocals, allowing her to explore a wide range of expression. “I love a beautiful melody that I can play on my trumpet and sing it as well,” she says. This dual approach lets her create a sound that balances lyrical beauty with gritty, grounded tones—something she plans to showcase at OCC, where she’ll perform a mix of her compositions and reimagined jazz standards.

In addition to performing, Skonberg has a deep commitment to music education. She grew up in a family of educators, and though her parents weren’t music teachers, their influence instilled in her a respect for learning and teaching. “Jazz is like a pay-it-forward art form. It gets passed down for generations. And so it’s just a joy and an honor when I get the chance to work with students and give it back,” she says. For young musicians, particularly those drawn to challenging instruments like the trumpet, she offers this advice: “Commit to the journey. You’re not going to get better overnight, necessarily, but you just want to be a little bit better than you were the day before.”

Skonberg sees the role of a jazz educator as someone who can introduce students to the foundational artists who shaped the genre. She makes a point to share the breadth of Louis Armstrong’s music with her students, emphasizing the six decades of his recordings. “I think that a lot of music education overlooks or speeds past the foundational roots of the music,” she says, explaining why she encourages her students to dive deeply into the music of jazz pioneers. Her music reflects this respect for tradition, especially her latest album, which draws heavily from New Orleans jazz and showcases her love for its percussive, joyful energy.

The songs on Bria Skonberg’s new album, What it Means, carry a sense of hope and resilience, reflecting her recent life experiences and the challenges of recent years. Among the album’s playful surprises is her cover of Sonny and Cher’s “The Beat Goes On,” a familiar tune with a jazz twist. “Many people know that song, but I put it over this hard bop ‘Sidewinder’ groove, which is really fun,” she says. By weaving together familiar songs with inventive arrangements, Skonberg creates moments that appeal to new listeners and offer “Easter eggs” for jazz fans alike.

This approach shines in intimate venues like The Stage @ OCC, where Skonberg can connect more closely with her audience. “I love when I can look into the eyes of audience members and see people,” she says. “With music, we’re storytelling, and I like to narrate my sets with some stories and share some things about myself.” Her storytelling makes each performance unique as she adjusts her set in response to the audience. “In an intimate space, I can watch and gauge listeners’ reactions, and that entertains me as well.”

One of the most personal pieces in her setlist is her arrangement of John Lennon’s “Beautiful Boy,” which she blends with Count Basie’s “Little Darlin’” as a tribute to her journey into motherhood. Skonberg says, “It’s like a lullaby for parents because parenthood is so hard, it’s such a challenge… but by that point, you’re just so full of love that the responsibility is welcomed.” Becoming a mother, she said, has expanded her emotional range and allowed her to connect with audiences on a deeper level, adding another dimension to her music.

Looking ahead, Skonberg is focused on keeping jazz alive through innovation and authentic self-expression. “That’s what keeps music fresh and unique; it is just being able to create off of real-world experiences,” she says. For Skonberg, each show, including her upcoming performance at THE Stage @ OCC, is a chance to connect through shared emotions and collective memories. “If I have a room of people for 90 minutes, and I can remind them that we all experience the same emotions, then I’ve done my part.”

Bria Skonberg’s performance at the Oxford Community Center on November 30 celebrates jazz, community, and connection. Her signature trumpet sound, soulful voice, and genuine love for sharing music will make this a night to remember. As Bria said, “It’s all about coming together and celebrating life through music. If not now, then when?” Tickets are available at http://oxfordcc.org, and Skonberg invites everyone to stay after the show to say hello and pick up a signed CD or vinyl. For those wanting a longer experience with the artist, VIP tickets are available and include a meet and greet, dessert and bubbly, front cabaret seating, and two drink tickets.